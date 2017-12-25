10.or (pronounced tenor) launched its 10.or D in India last week. The budget smartphone follows the launch of the company's 10.or E and 10.or G announced back in September this year. The 10.or D has been developed in collaboration with Longcheer, and comes as part of the Crafted for Amazon initiative that features products that have been made in India and designed for India. A relatively new brand in the Indian market, 10.or offers affordable smartphones with decent specifications. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A is the Xiaomi's latest budget entrant in the Indian market. The cheapest phone from the Xiaomi India bandwagon, the Redmi 5A offers quality hardware at a low price point. We take a look at the price, specifications, and features that the 10.or D and the Xiaomi Redmi 5A have to help you choose between the two.

10.or D vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India

The 10.or D price in India is Rs. 4,999 for the base model that features 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage, and Rs. 5,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. Both the variants are available on Amazon from January 5. Colour variants include Beyond Black and Aim Gold.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A, on the other hand, is also available in two variants - 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage for Rs. 5,999 and the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage for Rs. 6,999. First 5 million units of the 2GB RAM variant will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 4,999. Both variants are available via flash sale on Flipkart. Mi.com, and offline at Mi Home retail stores. Colour options include Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold.

10.or D vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

The 10.or D is a dual-SIM (GSM + GSM) smartphone that runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and 2/ 3 GB of RAM. The 10.or D sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS LCD technology. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calling.

In terms of storage, the 10.or D has 16/ 32GB of inbuilt storage, both expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio, and Micro-USB port. Powering the internals is a 3500mAh non removable battery. The smartphone also packs in a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A, on the other hand, is a dual-SIM (GSM + GSM) smartphone that is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, and 2/ 3GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Redmi 5A has a 13-megapixel camera sensor with LED flash on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. There is 16/ 32GB inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, Infrared, USB OTG, and FM radio. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

10.or D vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A features

The 10.or D is based on a stock version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat, with an Android 8.0 Oreo update expected next year. The smartphone comes with a suite of pre-installed Amazon apps including the Amazon shopping app, Kindle, and Prime Video. The 10.or D also requires an Amazon account sign-in to activate the software. 10.or claims that the build quality on its 10.or D is better than what competition offers. Additionally, the smartphone equips Dirac mobile audio for an immersive audio experience.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A, on the other hand, comes with MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. MIUI offers a ton of customisation options in terms of design and settings. Xiaomi preloads a few Microsoft Office apps on the Redmi 5A, apart from others like Amazon Shopping, WPS Office, UC News, and Skype Lite. There are also quite a few Xiaomi-specific apps like Mi Apps, Mi Store, Mi Community forum app, and Mi Drop.