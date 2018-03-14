Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the Redmi 5 budget smartphone in India. With a starting price tag of Rs. 7,999, the phone is currently one of the most affordable ones with an 18:9 fullscreen display. It comes in 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage and 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants. On the other hand, Xiaomi launched yet another affordable smartphone - Redmi Y1 - back in November 2017. This youth-focused handset joins the Redmi 5 in offering LED selfie light in the front camera. The Moto G5S was announced in India in August 2017. The smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE, fast charging, and a front-facing fingerprint sensor. And, lastly, Nokia 5 is yet another contender in the mid-range budget segment in India. The phone recently got updated to the Android 8.0 Oreo, which makes it the only one in the list to run the software.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi Y1 vs Moto G5S vs Nokia 5 price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model comes at Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has been issued a price tag of Rs. 10,999. The phone will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, and Mi Home offline stores starting March 20. Availability at offline retailers is expected to follow. Colour options include Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 price in India is Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. The phone is available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers. The handset comes in Gold and Dark Grey variants.

Moto G5S price in India is Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The phone is available across Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Moto Hub offline stores. It is available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour options.

Nokia 5 price in India is Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. The handset is available on Flipkart. It comes in Matte Black and Tempered Blue colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi Y1 vs Moto G5S vs Nokia 5 specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 5 (Nano) Redmi 5 runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. There is a 3300mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of optics, the phone bears a 12-megapixel rear camera with features such as f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with LED selfie light for selfies and video calling, as well as Smart Beauty 3.0 app. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has proximity sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer.

The dual-SIM Redmi Y1 also runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage variant.

In the camera department, the Redmi Y1 comes with a 13-megapixel rear sensor which features PDAF and LED flash. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The front sensor has LED flash and Beautify 3.0 capabilities. There is a 3080mAh battery under the hood. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and the likes.

The dual-SIM Moto G5S runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, combined with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It bears a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display. There is a 3000mAh battery backing the phone's internals.

In terms of camera specifications, the phone sports a single 16-megapixel rear sensor with features like PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and LED flash. On the other hand, the selfie camera has a 5-megapixel sensor with similar features. Connectivity on the smartphone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Micro-USB, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

And, finally, the Nokia 5 is also a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the latest OTA update. It sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D glass on top. The handset sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage.

Cameras on the handsets include a 13-megapixel rear sensor with PDAF and dual tone flash, and an 8-megapixel front sensor with autofocus and 84-degree wide-angle lens. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood. Much like the other options, connectivity on the Nokia 5 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, FM radio, GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm jack.