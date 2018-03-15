Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the Redmi 5 in India to once again disrupt the budget segment. The new Redmi phone has compelling features, including a thin-bezel display and selfie light. Also, there is a metal build that comes in multiple colour options to persuade customers looking for an attractive option for an as low price as Rs. 7,999. But the Redmi 5 is not just making the competition tougher for offerings by other smartphone vendors, it also rivals the Redmi Note 5. Xiaomi also has the Redmi 5A that is a toned down version of the Redmi 5. For an even faster experience, the Redmi lineup has the Redmi Note 5 Pro that comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

We take a look at the Redmi 5 price in India and specifications and compare them with those of the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi 5A to help you pick the best option.

Redmi 5 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Redmi 5A price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is available at Rs. 8,999 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. All these three models will be initially available exclusively from Amazon India as well as Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The first sale is scheduled for March 20. In terms of launch offers, the Redmi 5 will come with an instant Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio with 100GB of additional data and a five percent discount on Amazon India and Mi.com will be given for purchases using SBI credit cards. Further, customers will get 90 percent discount on their first Kindle eBooks purchase (up to Rs. 400).

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 last month at a price of Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 5 Pro price, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 16,999.

In contrast, the Redmi 5A was launched in November last year with a price at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant. The Redmi 5A 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, on the other side, is available at Rs. 6,999. The stock of first five million Redmi 5A units of the 2GB RAM variant went on sale with a Rs. 1,000 discount that was discontinued earlier this week.

Redmi 5 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Redmi 5A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5 runs MIUI 9 and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 450-nit peak brightness. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 2GB, 3GB, or 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR, and LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with an LED selfie flash and face recognition.

Xiaomi has provided 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB onboard storage on the Redmi 5 that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has standard connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The handset packs a 3300mAh battery and measures 151.8x72.8x7.7mm.

Contrary to the Redmi 5, the MIUI 9-based Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display and is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front. In terms of storage, there are 32GB and 64GB internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card.

The Redmi Note 5 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 4000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A fast charging and measures 158.5x75.45x8.05mm.

Similar to the Redmi Note 5, the dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 450-nit brightness. However, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary image sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor, accompanied by a selfie flash.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. On the part of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.

Unlike the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone has a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, coupled with LED flash and PDAF. Also, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor available on the front with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi 5A has 16GB and 32GB storage options - both are expandable via microSD card with a dedicated card slot. For connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset has a 3000mAh battery and measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm.