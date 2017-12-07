Redmi 5 Plus has been officially unveiled in Xiaomi's home country, and should be headed to the Indian market early next year. Considering how important India is to the company, it won't be a surprise if it will expedite the launch by a few weeks, especially in the face of the new launch of Huawei, the Honor 7X. In fact, the first Honor 7X sale in India coincided with the global unveiling of Redmi 5 Plus. Of course, Xiaomi still has the Mi A1 Android One smartphone in its portfolio to keep the new Honor handset at bay, at least till it is ready to bring the latest Redmi model to India.

But as a consumer, you would definitely wonder whether it is prudent to wait for the Redmi 5 Plus to hit the Indian market rather than to buy the Honor 7X. Or whether you should stick with Mi A1 because of Xiaomi's past record in the affordable segment, the stock Android experience, and the promise of quick updates. Well, if you are indeed facing the dilemma, we take a look between the prices, specifications and features of the three smartphones to make it easier for you to decide.

Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1 price in India

The Honor 7X price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB storage variant, while its 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. Both these variants went on first flash sale in the country via Amazon India on Thursday. Each of these variants comes in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, on the other hand, is initially available in China with a price tag of CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 9,700) for its 3GB/32GB storage variant, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,700). Both variants will go on sale on December 12 and will come with a TPU protection case.

Contrarily, the Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched in India in September at a price of Rs. 14,999. The smartphone is available through various online and offline channels in the country, including Flipkart, Mi.com, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, and UniverCell among others. However, Flipkart is offering a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and is selling the Mi A1 for Rs. 12,999 during its Big Shopping Days sale that will run until Saturday, December 9.

Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications and features

The Honor 7X runs on Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 and features a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display. The smartphone has Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with four cores of Cortex-A53 clocked at 2.36GHz and four cores of Cortex-A53 at 1.7GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and microSD card support to expand storage (up to 256GB). It has a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with PDAF lenses and an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

Huawei's Honor has provided 32GB and 64GB storage options with the Honor 7X. In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. The smartphone packs a 3340mAh battery and comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 and has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM and 32GB and 64GB storage options. The handset sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with a 1.25-micron pixel sensor and an LED flash, unlike the dual-camera setup on the Honor 7X. A 5-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front with a soft-light selfie flash module. Also, there is a Beautify 3.0 app that is touted to enhance portraits using software-based features. The Redmi 5 Plus packs a 4000mAh battery and has connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Besides, a fingerprint scanner is available on the back.

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

The smartphone has two 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back - one featuring a wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 1.25-micron pixel sensor size, and the other one has a telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture and a 1-micron pixel sensor size. The dual-camera setup on the Mi A1 offers 2x optical zoom and enables bokeh effect with a preloaded Portrait mode. The Mi A1 runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI and packs a 3080mAh battery. Lastly, it has 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options.