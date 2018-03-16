Redmi 5 has been launched in India, the final piece of Xiaomi’s popular affordable smartphone range. Launched last year in China, the Redmi 5 comes with an overhauled design compared to its predecessor, a faster processor, selfie flash, and — once again — a competitive price tag. It will be up for grabs starting next week, in weekly flash sales. We take a closer look at the key design elements of the new Redmi 5.

Redmi is a mass market smartphone aimed at the affordable segment of the Indian mobile phone industry. It is positioned between its siblings Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5, and competes directly with the Redmi Y1 in pricing and features.

The new Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixel) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Its bezel-less design allows the handset to pack a much larger display panel in a body roughly the same size as the predecessor.

It runs on Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 customer software, and keeping everything running is the 1.6GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC. The handset comes with dual-SIM (Nano), as well as microSD card support.

It comes in three variants, with the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage option priced at Rs. 7,999, 3GB RAM/ 32GB model at Rs. 8,999, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB variant at Rs. 10,999. Its major rivals will include the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Moto G5S, and Nokia 5.

For photography, the Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. The front camera has 5-megapixel sensor and a LED flash for better selfies for lowlight conditions, as well as the Smart Beauty 3.0 app.

For connectivity, the new Xiaomi phone comprises 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has proximity sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. Battery capacity of the smartphone is 3300mAh.

Redmi 5 has an all-metal body, and will come in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options in the Indian market. All units of the handset sold in the country will be made domestically, Xiaomi said at the time of launch.

The first Redmi 5 flash sale will be held on March 20 at 12pm IST on Amazon India, and Mi.com. The handset will also become available for purchase via Mi Home offline stores at the same time, and is expected to hit Xiaomi offline partners sometime after that.

And as for Redmi 5 launch offers, buyers will get an instant Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio with 100GB of additional data, and a 5 percent discount on Amazon India and Mi.com using SBI credit cards. Users will also get 90 percent discount on their first Kindle eBooks (up to Rs. 400).