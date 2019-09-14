Realme XT is the first phone in the country to offer a 64-megapixel main camera. It has been priced starting at Rs. 15,999, and at that price point it offers a Snapdragon 712 SoC, a quad camera setup and more. The Realme XT will compete with the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is set to launch in India soon. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has already been launched in China last month, and at the event the company confirmed that the phone will arrive in roughly eight weeks.

We pit the newly launched Realme XT against the Redmi Note 8 Pro, to highlight how the two phones stack up with each other, on paper.

Realme XT vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India

Realme XT price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone retail at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. It will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com from September 16 in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options. Launch offers include up to Rs. 2,000 cashback if purchased via Paytm UPI, and a free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750 (with benefits worth up to Rs. 20,000 on Realme.com). The first 64,000 buyers will get 6 months free screen replacement.



The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, hasn't been launched in India as of yet. It is priced in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models have been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively. It comes in three colours – Pearl White, Ice Emerald, and Electric Light Grey. The phone will be available in India in a few weeks, Jain confirmed recently.

Realme XT vs Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications compared

The two smartphones are dual-SIM (Nano) offerings that run Android 9 Pie – with respective skins atop. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. The Realme XT packs a smaller 6.40-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels)Super AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-style notch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a rear fingerprint sensor, but the Realme XT has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme XT First Impressions

In terms of the processor, the Realme XT is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, while Xiaomi has included MediaTek's new Helio G90T processor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Both the phones offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Realme XT comes with a dedicated microSD card slot that offers up to 256GB of expandable memory. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also offers expandable memory support up to 256GB, but it integrates a hybrid solution.

At the back, the Realme XT and the Redmi Noe 8 Pro sport identical quad camera modules that house a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The quad-camera setup on both the phones also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel camera, whereas Realme XT offers a 16-megapixel shooter.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 8 Pro buyers will get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge, with a bundled 18W charger inside the box. The Realme XT has a smaller 4,000mAh battery with support 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Connectivity on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooh v5, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The Realme XT is slightly thinner and lighter with dimensions at 158.70x75.16x8.55mm and weight at 183 grams, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro measures at 161.3x76.4x8.8mm, and weighs 199 grams.