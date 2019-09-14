Technology News
Realme XT vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme XT and Redmi Note 8 Pro, both offer a 64-megapixel main shooter as a part of their quad camera setup.

By | Updated: 14 September 2019 14:22 IST
Realme XT is the first phone in India with a 64-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Realme XT, Redmi Note 8 Pr sport waterdrop-style notch, full-HD+ displays
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro has a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro uses a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Realme XT is the first phone in the country to offer a 64-megapixel main camera. It has been priced starting at Rs. 15,999, and at that price point it offers a Snapdragon 712 SoC, a quad camera setup and more. The Realme XT will compete with the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is set to launch in India soon. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has already been launched in China last month, and at the event the company confirmed that the phone will arrive in roughly eight weeks.

We pit the newly launched Realme XT against the Redmi Note 8 Pro, to highlight how the two phones stack up with each other, on paper. 

Realme XT vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India

Realme XT price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone retail at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. It will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com from September 16 in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options. Launch offers include up to Rs. 2,000 cashback if purchased via Paytm UPI, and a free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750 (with benefits worth up to Rs. 20,000 on Realme.com). The first 64,000 buyers will get 6 months free screen replacement.


The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, hasn't been launched in India as of yet. It is priced in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models have been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively. It comes in three colours – Pearl White, Ice Emerald, and Electric Light Grey. The phone will be available in India in a few weeks, Jain confirmed recently.

Realme XT vs Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications compared

The two smartphones are dual-SIM (Nano) offerings that run Android 9 Pie – with respective skins atop. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. The Realme XT packs a smaller 6.40-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels)Super AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-style notch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a rear fingerprint sensor, but the Realme XT has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme XT First Impressions

In terms of the processor, the Realme XT is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, while Xiaomi has included MediaTek's new Helio G90T processor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Both the phones offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Realme XT comes with a dedicated microSD card slot that offers up to 256GB of expandable memory. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also offers expandable memory support up to 256GB, but it integrates a hybrid solution.

At the back, the Realme XT and the Redmi Noe 8 Pro sport identical quad camera modules that house a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The quad-camera setup on both the phones also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel camera, whereas Realme XT offers a 16-megapixel shooter.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 8 Pro buyers will get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge, with a bundled 18W charger inside the box. The Realme XT has a smaller 4,000mAh battery with support 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Connectivity on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooh v5, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The Realme XT is slightly thinner and lighter with dimensions at 158.70x75.16x8.55mm and weight at 183 grams, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro measures at 161.3x76.4x8.8mm, and weighs 199 grams.

Realme XT vs Redmi Note 8 Pro comparison
  Realme XT
Realme XT
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 8 Pro
GENERAL
BrandRealmeXiaomi
ModelXTRedmi Note 8 Pro
Release date13th September 201929th August 2019
Launched in IndiaYes-
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)158.70 x 75.16 x 8.55161.30 x 76.40 x 8.80
Weight (g)183.00199.80
Battery capacity (mAh)40004500
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingVOOCProprietary
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursPearl Blue, Pearl WhiteMineral Grey, Pearl White, Forest Green
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.53
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.3GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712MediaTek Helio G90T
RAM4GB6GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slot-No
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel20-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinColorOS 6MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
NFC-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Rumoured to Be Working on a Feature Similar to Apple's Deep Fusion
Ola Bike Service Now Available in 150 Indian Cities as Company Plans Further Expansion
