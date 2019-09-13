Realme XT has been launched in India, and the phone packs a large battery, quad rear cameras, and is the first phone to offer a 64-megapixel camera. The phone has many highlights, including the Snapdragon 712 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, and a 16-megapixel front camera. This comes less than a month after the company launched the Realme 5 Pro in the Indian market. This phone offers the same processor, also has a quad camera setup, and a 16-megapixel front camera as well. However, there are some key differences between the two phones, and we have highlighted the differences below.



We pit the newly launched Realme XT against the Realme 5 Pro launched last month, to highlight the

biggest differences between the two phones launched.

Realme XT vs Realme 5 Pro price in India compared

Realme XT price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com from September 16 in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options. Launch offers include up to Rs. 2,000 cashback if purchased via Paytm UPI, and a free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750 (with benefits worth up to Rs. 20,000 on Realme.com). The first 64,000 buyers will get 6 months free screen replacement.

The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, was launched in India last month and is priced at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for its 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The Realme 5 Pro is available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour variants on Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is sold via flash sales for now.

Realme XT vs Realme 5 Pro specifications compared

As for specifications, both the phones run on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie, are powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, pack up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and have a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. The display on the Realme XT is slightly bigger at 6.5-inch, while the Realme 5 Pro has a 6.4-inch display. Both screens have 1080p resolution and sport waterdrop-style notches.

The Realme XT has an in-display fingerprint scanner, and he Realme Pro houses a rear one. The Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT both come with a dedicated microSD card slot that offers up to 256GB of expandable memory.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme XT sports a quad camera module which houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and electronic stabilisation. It also has an “Ultra 64MP” mode in the camera settings which will let you take photos at full resolution. The quad-camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro also comes with a quad-camera setup on the back, however it uses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Realme XT features a 4,000mAh battery with support 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging, while the Realme 5 Pro houses a slightly larger 4,035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology and Realme will bundle a 20W fast charger in the box.

Connectivity on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The Realme XT is only slightly thinner and lighter with dimensions at 158.70x75.16x8.55mm and weight at 183 grams, while the Realme 5 Pro measures at 157x74.20x8.90mm and weighs at 184 grams.