Realme XT price in India and first sale date reveal, iPhone 11 series launch, other Apple announcements, and Samsung Galaxy A50s India release were some of the biggest news items that grabbed the headlines this week. Additionally, Airtel unveiled its Xstream Fiber service to take on Jio Fiber, and Oppo introduced its A9 2020 and A5 2020 phones in India. Amazon and Flipkart's plans to bring respectively back the Great Indian Festival and Big Billions Day sales also made the news. Read on to find out more about these happenings and more from the world of tech this week.

Realme on Friday finally announced the pricing and availability details for its new Realme XT smartphone. The company has spent much of the last couple of months teasing its 64-megapixel camera smartphone and it is finally ready to start selling it. The Chinese smartphone maker has noted that the first sale for the Realme XT will take place on Monday, September 16 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme XT will be offered in two colours – Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

You will have to shell out Rs. 15,999 for the base variant of the Realme XT that carries 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The second variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage will cost Rs. 16,999 and the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 18,999. At this pricing, it is the company's second most expensive phone so far. The Realme X that came before the Realme XT costs Ra. 16,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs. 19,999 for the top-end 8GB + 128GB version.

Realme XT bears a lot of similarities with the Realme 5 Pro but there are some obvious differences as well. Not only the Realme XT brings a new look that the company calls Hyperbola Light design but it is also its first smartphone with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. Even though Realme 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup, the main shooter is still a 48-megapixel camera. While the real-like performance of the Realme XT's much touted 64-megapixel camera remains to be checked and we will do that in our review but it will certainly grab the eyes of a consumer who likes to purchase phones based on their specifications.

Realme XT First Impressions

Other specifications of the Realme XT includes a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and the back. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on board. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with a 4,000mAh battery that support 20W VOOC flash charge. Realme says it will bundle a 20W fast charger in the box. The Realme XT runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme XT 730G reveal, Realme 5 offline sales open

At the Realme XT launch, the company unveiled its upcoming Realme XT 730G smartphone. The phone will have a number of similarities with the Realme XT but it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC flash charge. Based on a TENAA listing that is believed to be of the Realme XT 730G, the phone will also come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There are expected to be two colour options for the Realme XT 730G – Purple and Blue.

Meanwhile, Realme has stated that its Realme 5 smartphone is now available via physical retailers in India. The phone was introduced last month in the country and has mostly been sold as a part of online flash sales until now. The company also said that it will now be organising the online flash sale for the phone every Tuesday at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme 5 price starts at Rs. 9,999 in the country for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the phone costs Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max launch, price in India revealed

Apple unveiled its 2019 iPhone lineup this week that includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. As expected, the camera capabilities are the big highlight of the new iPhone models, with each iPhone getting an extra camera on the back compared to the last generation. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are packing three cameras and the iPhone 11 comes with a dual camera setup. Apple is also betting big on the computational photography that the company hopes will help iPhone 11 series buyers in capturing better photos, both with the good lighting condition and poor.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro are already up for pre-orders in dozens of countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, and Singapore. The sales will open September 20 in these markets. The new iPhones will reach India on September 27, a week after their debut in the first batch of countries. These will be sold via Apple authorised resellers, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. You can find the complete list of Apple authorised resellers in India on Apple website.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max First Impressions

iPhone 11 price is set starting at Rs. 64,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB models will be sold at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs. 99,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs. 1,13,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs. 1,31,900 for the 512GB model. Lastly, iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail at Rs. 1,09,900, Rs. 1,23,900, and Rs. 1,41,900 for the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, respectively. In terms of the colour options, you will get Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red for iPhone 11, and Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver, and Gold for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 lineup is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip that as per Apple packs the "fastest CPU and fastest GPU" for smartphones in the market. New iPhone models also come with faster Face ID unlocking, Wi-Fi 6 support, 18W fast charging support, and improved battery life. The iPhone 11 houses a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (828x1792 pixels) display in a glass and aluminium body. There is a 12-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well, part of the notch, and Apple says that it now supports wider selfie in landscape mode. The phone is also water-resistant up to a depth of 2 metres for up to 30 minutes.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, respectively with OLED panels. The two iPhone model support Haptic Touch, pretty much ditching 3D Touch and come with a textured matte glass and stainless steel design. These are also IP68 rated, like the iPhone 11, however the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can survive a maximum depth of 4 metres up to 30 minutes. The selfie shooter is same as the iPhone 11. Apple claims the iPhone 11 Pro will last up to 4 hours more than the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro Max can go up to 5 hours more than iPhone XS Max.

iPad (2019), Apple Watch Series 5 launched

In addition to the new iPhone models, Apple introduced the iPad (2019) with a 10.2-inch Retina screen. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 29,900 for the base Wi-Fi only model with 32GB of storage. The price goes up to Rs. 48,900 for the top-end 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It will go on sale September 30 in the US and 30 other countries, however the company is yet to reveal the India release date for the device. The new iPad is made with 100 percent recycled aluminium and features a Smart Connector for the Smart Keyboard. It is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion SoC and comes with Touch ID, Apple Pencil support, and a 32Whr battery rated to deliver up to 10 hours of Web browsing time on Wi-Fi.

iPhone 11 First Impressions

Apple also unveiled Apple Watch Series 5 with always-on Retina display. The always-on screen that uses LTPO OLED panel to dynamically select refresh rate is the biggest highlight of the smartwatch. This features also makes it stand out from the previous generation of Apple Watch models. Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) starts at Rs. 40,900, whereas the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) will sell beginning at Rs. 49,900 in India. Like the new iPhone models, Apple Watch Series 3 It will go on sale in India from September 27. Apple has also revised the pricing of Apple Watch Series 3 in the country.

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade India launch details

Further, Apple revealed the India prices for Apple TV+ and Arcade services. Both services will cost Rs. 99 per month, however Apple TV+ subscribers will get a week-long trial period while the Arcade comes with a month-long trial. Apple Arcade goes live a day before iPhone 11 series sales – September 19 – and the Apple TV+ will become available on November 1. Apple TV+ will be accessible via the Apple TV app on various Apple products and select Samsung Smart TVs. Additionally, it will also be available on Web at tv.apple.com for everyone else. Apple says its TV app is also coming to the Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and Vizio platforms in the future. Arcade games will work on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Samsung Galaxy A30s, A50s price in India revealed

Samsung this week launched its Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s smartphones in India. Part of Samsung's revamped Galaxy A-series, the new smartphones are being pitched as the upgrades to the company's previously launched Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 phones. Both Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s are now on sale in the country via offline and online retailers. The two phones feature a 3D design with glossy pattern and feature waterdrop-style notches.

Samsung Galaxy A50s has been priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas the phone's 6GB RAM variant costs Rs. 24,999. Both models come with 128GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). Samsung Galaxy A30s, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. Samsung says it is selling the two phones in Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.

In terms of the specifications, the Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC and comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the camera front, Samsung has included a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The other two rear cameras include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front shooter on board as well with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30s also runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. It features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display and is powered by octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC. In terms of the imaging capabilities, Samsung Galaxy A30s houses three cameras on the back, including a 25-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Samsung Galaxy A30s houses a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera. Other specifications include a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, NFC support, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Airtel Xstream Fibre launch, other telecom news

In an effort to take on Jio Fiber and its up to 1Gbps data speeds, Airtel this week introduced the new Xstream Fibre with up to 1Gbps data speed in India. The Airtel Xstream Fibre offers 'unlimited' broadband at 1Gbps for just Rs. 3,999 per month. Although Airtel says it is an unlimited plan, it is not truly unlimited as there is a FUP after which the data speed will be reduced. Additionally, Airtel is bundling unlimited landline calls to any network in India as well as various Airtel Thanks benefits such as three months Netflix subscription, one year Amazon Prime membership, and access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel Xstream Fibre is now available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. The telecom operator plans to expand its availability to more cities in the future. To recall, Jio Fiber finally began its operations commercially last month with plan starts from Rs. 699 and going up to Rs. 8,499.

Among other telecom news, Vodafone has introduced a new Rs. 59 prepaid plan. The plan only provides 1GB data with a week's validity. It will go head to head with Reliance Jio's Rs. 52 prepaid plan that offers a combination of benefits alongside data. Vodafone also provides a Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge that offers that same 1GB data benefit, but comes with a validity of one day only.

Jio Fiber Broadband Plans vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband

Additionally, BSNL celebrated Onam with its subscribers in the Kerala circle by offering a Rs. 234 prepaid plan. The BSNL prepaid plan offers 90GB data without any daily FUP limit for 30 days. The recharge plan also includes 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. Alongside the Rs. 234 BSNL prepaid plan, the state-owned telco has brought an "extra data offer" that is designed to provide as much as 15GB additional data benefits on select prepaid plans. BSNL customers in the Kerala circle can activate the latest plan by sending PLAN SMART to 123 or by dialling *444*234#.

Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 India launch, other tech news

In other news, Oppo introduced its A9 2020 and A5 2020 smartphones in India. Both Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 share a number of key specifications, including a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Oppo A9 2020 has been priced at Rs. 16,990 for the base 4GB RAM variant, whereas its 8GB RAM variant will cost Rs. 19,990. Oppo A5 2020, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 12,490 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM variant. The company says the A9 2020 will be available online on Amazon.in starting September 16 and offline on September 19. The Oppo A5 2020 will go on sale both online on Amazon.in and offline starting September 21.

Vivo Z1x went on sale for the first time in India this week. The phone was launched last week in the country and comes with features like a triple rear camera setup, 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge support, 6.38-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo Z1x price has been set at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the phone's 6GB + 128GB variant is offered at Rs. 1,8990. The phone is being sold via Flipkart and Vivo e-store in the country.

Vivo Z1x review

Amazon and Flipkart have announced that they will be bringing back the Great Indian Festival and Big Billions Day sales. Flipkart has said Big Billion Days 2019 sale will kick off on September 29 and continue through October 4. Amazon is yet to announce the dates for the Great Indian Festival sale, however it is likely to coincide with the Flipkart sale. Both sales will be offering price discounts, banking offers, and a lot more as India gets ready for big festival season.

On its Great Indian Festival sale page, Amazon has revealed that the much-anticipated OnePlus TV will released during the sale period. Since the e-retailer is yet to reveal the sale dates, the exact availability details for the OnePlus TV are still unclear, but given the likelihood of Amazon sale coinciding with the Flipkart sale, we have a fair idea of when to expect OnePlus TV to become available. Thanks to various teasers, we already know OnePlus TV will feature a 55-inch 4K QLED display and support Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos. The TV will run on a modified version of Android and pack eight speakers with 50W output.

Lastly, Tencent has released a new update for PUBG Mobile. It isn't a major update and carries the version number 0.14.5. The PUBG Mobile update brings Royal Pass season 9, redesigned missions and ranking pages, weekly mission crate reminders, availability of a new achievement chain progress system, and a tweak in the lobby that now doesn't show expired vehicles. The update is around 200MB in size and is now available for the game.