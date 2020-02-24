Technology News
Realme X50 Pro 5G vs Realme X2 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 37,999, while Realme X2 Pro price begins at Rs. 29,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 February 2020 19:05 IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G and Realme X2 Pro, both have up to 256GB onboard storage

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Realme X2 Pro, on the other hand, packs Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G has dual selfie cameras

Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest flagship. The new model is Realme's first 5G phone. It is also the company's first to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and packs 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. But alongside the key highlights, the Realme X50 Pro 5G also has a punch-hole display with a room for two selfie cameras, quad rear camera setup, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. All this makes the Realme phone a compelling option on paper.

Here, we're comparing the price and specifications of the Realme X50 Pro 5G with those of the Realme X2 Pro to help you understand how the new flagship is better than the existing one.

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs Realme X2 Pro: Price in India

The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the top-of-the-line model with the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration carries the price tag of Rs. 44,999. The smartphone comes in Mass Green and Rust Red colour options.

Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

In contrast, the Realme X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 33,999. The phone comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options.

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs Realme X2 Pro: Specifications, features

The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top, while the Realme X2 Pro has ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie. On the display front, the Realme X50 Pro 5G has the 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme X2 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Realme X50 Pro 5G has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The Realme X2 Pro, on the other front, has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

For capturing photos and videos, the Realme X50 Pro 5G has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8, six-piece lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The Realme X2 Pro also has a quad rear camera setup with the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor along with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The phone also includes the 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of selfies and video chats, the Realme X50 Pro 5G houses the dual selfie camera setup at the front that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 primary sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. This is unlike the Realme X2 Pro that has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0+ storage. However, the Realme X2 Pro has 64GB (dual-channel UFS 2.1), 128GB (UFS 3.0), and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage.

Connectivity options on the Realme X50 Pro 5G include 5G (NSA/ SA and mainstream bands), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. In contrast, the Realme X2 Pro comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Both Realme phones also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X2 Pro Review

The Realme X50 Pro 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery along with 65W SuperDart charging. However, the Realme X2 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

In terms of dimensions, the Realme X50 Pro 5G measures 158.96x74.24x8.9mm. The Realme X2 Pro, on the other hand, measures 161x75.7x8.7mm. The Realme X50 Pro 5G weighs 205 grams, while the Realme X2 Pro is weight at 199 grams.

  Realme X50 Pro 5G
Realme X2 Pro
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealme
ModelX50 Pro 5GX2 Pro
Release date24th February 202015th October 2019
Launched in IndiaYesNo
Dimensions (mm)158.96 x 74.24 x 8.90161.00 x 75.70 x 8.70
Weight (g)205.00199.00
Battery capacity (mAh)42004000
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOC
Body type-Glass
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
Colours-White, Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.50
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-20:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.84GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
RAM6GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storage-No
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 12-megapixel (f/2.5) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 13-megapixel (f/2.5) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.5) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.0)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinRealme UI 1.0ColorOS 6.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi DirectYes-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
NFC-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
