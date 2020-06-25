Technology News
Realme X3 vs Realme X2: What’s the Difference in Terms of Price and Specifications?

Here, we compare the price and specifications of the Realme X3 with those of the Realme X2 to detail their key differences.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 June 2020 16:39 IST
Realme X3 comes with a hole-punch display design, while Realme X2 offers a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Realme X3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • Realme X2 has a Super AMOLED display
  • Realme X3 comes with a dual selfie camera

Realme X3 was launched in India on Thursday as the successor to the Realme X2. The new phone offers a quad rear cameras, dual selfie cameras, and a 120Hz display. The Realme X3 also comes with an upgraded liquid cooling system that is touted to have 100 percent effective coverage of internal heat sources. Further, the smartphone comes preloaded with a Starry Mode that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to capture far-seen objects. There is also up to 8GB of RAM on the new model. The Realme X3, thus, includes many upgrades over the Realme X2 that was launched in December.

In this article, we compare the price and specifications of the Realme X3 with those of the Realme X2 to detail their key differences.

Realme X3 vs Realme X2: Price in India

The Realme X3 price in India is set at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM option carries a price tag of Rs. 25,999. The phone comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options. Furthermore, it will go on sale on June 30 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

In contrast, the Realme X3 price in India comes at Rs. 17,999 for the base, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone also has 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options that both are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. All three variants are available for purchase in Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green colour options.

Realme X3 vs Realme X2: Specifications, features

The Realme X3 and Realme X2 both have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. In terms of display, the Realme X3 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth panel with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi X2, on the other hand, has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate. Also, the Realme X3 has a hole-punch design, while the Realme X2 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch.

After the display, the other major difference between the Realme X3 and Realme X2 is the processor. The Realme X3 has a flagship-grade octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. This is unlike the Realme X2 that has a premium-grade octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU. However, both Realme X3 and Realme X2 have up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X3 has the quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, and an 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Realme X2 also has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens. The camera setup also has a portrait shooter and a macro lens-equipped sensor.

The Realme X3 has the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the Realme X2 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, along with an f/2.0 lens.

Realme has provided 128GB of UFS 3.0 Boost internal storage on the Realme X3 as a standard option, without support for expansion via microSD card slot. In contrast, the Realme X2 has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the Realme X3 and Realme X2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme X2 also has a 3.5mm headphone jack that isn't available on the Realme X3.

The Realme X3 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Realme X2 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on both phones include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

On the part of the battery, the Realme X3 packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Flash Charge fast charging. The Realme X2, on the other front, has a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

The Realme X3 measures 163.8x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 202 grams. In contrast, the Realme X2 has 158.7x75.2x8.6mm of dimensions and 182 grams of weight.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X3 vs Realme X2 comparison
  Realme X3
Realme X3
Realme X2
Realme X2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealme
ModelX3X2
Release date25th June 2020December 2019
Launched in IndiaYesNo
Dimensions (mm)163.80 x 75.80 x 8.90158.70 x 75.20 x 8.60
Weight (g)202.00182.00
Battery capacity (mAh)42004000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOC
ColoursArctic White, Glacier BluePearl White, Pearl Blue
Body type-Glass
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.606.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 855+Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM6GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoYes
Expandable storage type-microSD
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 12-megapixel (f/2.5) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8, 1/1.72-micron) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinRealme UIColorOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Realme X2

Realme X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

