Realme X2 is the latest mid-range phone from Realme that aims to disrupt the dynamics of the Indian smartphone market in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 segment. And going by the phone's internal specifications and competitive price, it appears to be a strong contender. The Realme X2 packs quad rear cameras with a main 64-megapixel sensor, a 32-megapixel front camera, and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. Realme X2's on-paper specifications and pricing pit it against two popular Xiaomi phones – the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi K20. Here's how the Realme X2 stacks up against the two Xiaomi phones in terms of pricing and specifications.

Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi K20 price in India

The Realme X2 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB + 64GB variant, while the phone's 6GB + 128GB variant will set buyers back by Rs. 18,999. Realme X2's top-end 8GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It comes in a trio of colours - Pearl Green, Pearl Blue, Pearl White.

As for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it is priced at Rs. Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999, while the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will need buyers to shell Rs. 17,999. It is up for grabs in Gamma Green, Halo White, Electric Blue, and Shadow Black colour options.

The Redmi K20 has a starting price of Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 23,999. It is currently available in Glacier Blue, Flame Red, and Carbon Black shades in India.

Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi K20: Specifications compared

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 runs Android Pie with the ColorOS 6.1 custom skin on top. Realme's latest phone packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 430 nits of peak brightness, pixel density of 402 ppi, and a waterdrop notch.

Realme X2 packs a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera

In comparison, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 Pro boots Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a waterdrop notch at the top.

Coming to the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20, it features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a full-screen design without a notch or hole-punch.

Talking about the internal hardware, the Realme X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 256B). The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

Redmi K20 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro draws power from MediaTek Helio G90T ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes equipped with a larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Coming to the Redmi K20, it relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 and can be juiced up with an 18W fast charger that comes in the retail package.

Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi K20: Cameras compared

Realme X2 has a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main snapper with an f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel Super Macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also packs a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens on the front.

As for the Redmi K20, it features a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 124.8-degree field of view. There is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front that is housed inside a pop-up camera module.