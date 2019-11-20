Technology News
Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro; Price in India, Specifications Compared

The Realme X2 Pro sits between the OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro in terms of pricing.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 17:02 IST
Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro; Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme X2 Pro starts at Rs. 29,999 in India and comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T feature a 90Hz display
  • The Realme X2 Pro supports the fastest 50W charging
  • All three phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

Realme has finally brought its first flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro, to India and has priced it quite competitively. Starting at Rs. 29,999, the Realme X2 Pro goes against two well-received phones in this segment – the Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T. The Realme X2 Pro packs some impressive hardware such as a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and a 90Hz display. But how well does it stack up against the OnePlus 7T and the Redmi K20 Pro in terms of price and specifications? Read on to find out.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro price    

The Realme X2 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant has been priced at Rs. 33,999. The company has also launched a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition with 12GB + 256GB configuration, and it is priced at Rs. 34,999. The Realme X2 Pro comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T goes for Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, whereas the 8GB + 256GB model is currently retailing at Rs. 39,999. The OnePlus phone can be picked up in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options.

 

The Redmi K20 Pro is currently available at a considerably lower price of Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB + 128G variant, while the 8GB+128GB model will set buyers back by Rs. 30,999 in India. It is available in a choice of three colours - Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro display    

All three phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body. The display offers a pixel density of 402ppi and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support. It offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and has a pixel density of 402ppi, while a layer of Gorilla Glass is there for protection. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 6 smaller 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming support, but its refresh rate peaks at 60Hz.realme x2 pro back gadgets 360

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro processor and storage     

Both the Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. While the Realme X2 Pro is paired with up to 12GB of RAM, the OnePlus 7T maxes out at 8GB of RAM. Both phones offer up to 256GB of internal storage. The Redmi K20 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 855 SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Notably, none of the phones offer storage expansion facility via a microSD card slot.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro cameras

The Realme X2 Pro reigns supreme here with four rear cameras, while the OnePlus 7T and the Redmi K20 Pro come with a triple rear camera setup. The Realme X2 Pro's quad rear camera setup is highlighted by the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor with a six-element lens and an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with a 115-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens for selfies.

OnePlus 7T's rear camera hardware is led by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels, and OIS support. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support and an f/2.2 aperture, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 117-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The OnePlus offering features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor as its selfie camera.Realme X2 Pro screen ndtv

Lastly, the Redmi K20 Pro's camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as the primary camera with a f/1.75aperture. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 124.8-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens sensor with an f/2.4 lens and 2x optical zoom support. The Redmi K20 Pro comes equipped in a 20-megapixel selfie camera housed in a pop-up module.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro software and battery   

Realme X2 Pro comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support, as well as 18W USB PD and Quick Charge compatibility. It runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. The OnePlus 7T packs a 3,800mAh battery that supports the proprietary Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. The OnePlus phone boots OxygenOS 10.0.5 based on Android 10. Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging, and runs MIUI 11.0.1 based on Android 10.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro connectivity, sensors   

Connectivity options on the Realme X2 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Realme X2 measures 161x75.7x8.7mm and weighs 199 grams.

As far as the OnePlus 7T goes, connectivity on this phone is handled by 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. Sensors on the OnePlus phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, sensor core, and a proximity sensor. The OnePlus 7T's dimensions are 160.94x74.4x8.13mm and it tips the scales at 190 grams

Coming to the Redmi K20 Pro, connectivity options on the Xiaomi flagship include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Redmi K20 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity, compass, and gyroscope. The Redmi K20 Pro measures 156.7x74.3x8.8 and weighs 191 grams.

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comparison
  Realme X2 Pro
Realme X2 Pro
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeOnePlusXiaomi
ModelX2 Pro7TRedmi K20 Pro
Release date15th October 201926th September 201928th May 2019
Launched in IndiaNoYesYes
Body typeGlassGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)161.00 x 75.70 x 8.70160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13156.70 x 74.30 x 8.80
Weight (g)199.00190.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)400038004000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingVOOCProprietaryQuick Charge 4.0
Wireless chargingNo--
ColoursWhite, BlueFrosted Silver, Glacier BlueCarbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.556.39
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:9-19:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-402403
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 855+Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+Snapdragon 855
RAM8GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB256GB
Expandable storage-NoNo
Dedicated microSD slot-NoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 13-megapixel (f/2.5) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/1.75, 1.6-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusPDAF and laser autofocus
Rear flashYesDual LEDLED
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)20-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.8-micron)
Front autofocus-No-
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 10Android 9
SkinColorOS 6.1OxygenOS 10MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes-
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Barometer--Yes
Temperature sensor--Yes
