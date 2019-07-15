Realme X has finally made its way to India. Over two months after being introduced in China, the Realme X will now be reaching Indian stores. The Realme X grabs the top spot in the company's Indian smartphone portfolio and brings features like pop-up selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 48-megapixel primary camera. With these features, the Realme smartphone will be going head-to-head against the likes of the Vivo Z1 Pro in India, but how does the Realme X stack up to its rival Vivo phone? We find out in the comparison below.

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro price in India

Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone will retail at Rs. 19,999. In comparison, the Vivo Z1 Pro price starts at Rs. 14,990 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, whereas the smartphone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB models are retailing at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively.

In terms of the colour options, the Realme X will be sold in Polar White and Space Blue colours. The Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, is available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour.

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo's Z1 Pro also packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.

In terms of the design, the Realme X sports gradient design with a pop-up selfie camera, while the Vivo Z1 Pro features a hole-punch selfie camera with a dual-tone gradient finish.

The Realme X is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with four CPU cores clocked at 2.2GHz and other four clocked at 1.7GHz, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. In comparison, the Vivo Z1 Pro uses octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with two CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and six CPU cores clocked at 1.7GHz, coupled with Adreno 616 CPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Realme X features a dual camera module on the back, which houses a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is an LED flash on the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens on the front.

On the other hand, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens on board as well.