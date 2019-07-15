Technology News
Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme X is the new flagship phone of Realme in India, however both Realme X and Vivo Z1 Pro cater to the mid-range segment.

Updated: 15 July 2019 15:53 IST
Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999.

Highlights
  • Realme X comes with a pop-up selfie camera
  • The Vivo Z1 Pro's price starts at Rs. 14,990 in India
  • Both Vivo Z1 Pro and Realme X run on Android Pie

Realme X has finally made its way to India. Over two months after being introduced in China, the Realme X will now be reaching Indian stores. The Realme X grabs the top spot in the company's Indian smartphone portfolio and brings features like pop-up selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 48-megapixel primary camera. With these features, the Realme smartphone will be going head-to-head against the likes of the Vivo Z1 Pro in India, but how does the Realme X stack up to its rival Vivo phone? We find out in the comparison below.

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro price in India

Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone will retail at Rs. 19,999. In comparison, the Vivo Z1 Pro price starts at Rs. 14,990 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, whereas the smartphone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB models are retailing at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively.

In terms of the colour options, the Realme X will be sold in Polar White and Space Blue colours. The Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, is available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour.

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

 

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo's Z1 Pro also packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.

In terms of the design, the Realme X sports gradient design with a pop-up selfie camera, while the Vivo Z1 Pro features a hole-punch selfie camera with a dual-tone gradient finish.

The Realme X is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with four CPU cores clocked at 2.2GHz and other four clocked at 1.7GHz, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. In comparison, the Vivo Z1 Pro uses octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with two CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and six CPU cores clocked at 1.7GHz, coupled with Adreno 616 CPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Realme X features a dual camera module on the back, which houses a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is an LED flash on the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens on the front.

On the other hand, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens on board as well.

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Realme X comparison
  Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro
Realme X
Realme X
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandVivoRealme
ModelZ1 ProX
Release date3rd July 201915th July 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85161.20 x 76.00 x 9.40
Weight (g)201.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50003765
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOC
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursMirror Black, Sonic Black, Sonic BluePolar White, Space Blue
Body type-Glass
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.53
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)-394
HARDWARE
Processor1.7GHz octa-core (6x1.7GHz + 2x2.3GHz)2.2GHz octa-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
RAM6GB8GB
Internal storage64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD-
Dedicated microSD slotYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYes-
Rear flashYesLED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinFuntouch OS 9ColorOS 6.0
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes-
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
USB Type-C-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Gyroscope-Yes
