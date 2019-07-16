Technology News
loading

Realme X vs Redmi K20: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999, whereas Redmi K20’s India price is yet to be announced.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X vs Redmi K20: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme X and Redmi K20 both have a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme X will go on sale in India starting July 24
  • Redmi K20 launch in India is set for Wednesday, July 17
  • Both phones run Android Pie but with distinct custom skin

Realme X finally made its India debut on Monday. The new Realme phone is designed to attract customers through not only a premium design but by also offering a decent list of specifications. From a pop-up selfie camera module to a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, the Realme X ticks all the right boxes on paper. But Realme arch-rival and one of the leading smartphone vendors in India, Xiaomi, is already set to give a tough competition to the Realme X by bringing its Redmi K20. The latest model in the Redmi family offers a pop-up selfie camera, gradient finish, and a triple rear camera setup to take on the Realme phone. But how do the two phones stack up to each other? Here, we compare the Realme X price and specifications with Redmi K20 to help you choose the best-suited phone for you.

Realme X vs Redmi K20 price in India

The Realme X price in India has been set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart and the Realme online store starting July 24. However, the company is also set to conduct a "Hate-to-Wait" sale at 8pm on July 18. Details of the early sale are yet to be announced.

Generally, the Relame X will be available in Polar White and Space Blue colour options, though its Master Edition in Garlic and Onion finishes will debut at Rs. 19,999 in early August -- alongside the Spider-Man: Far From Home limited edition model.

Realme X Review

In contrast, the India price of the Redmi K20 is yet to be announced. The phone is, in fact, set to launch in the country on Wednesday, July 17. Nevertheless, it is likely to arrive with a price tag similar to what was announced in China.

The Redmi K20 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 20,900) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), respectively.

Realme X vs Redmi K20 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, comes with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. Realme has offered a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display on the Realme X along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Redmi K20 also has a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. Also, both the Realme X and Redmi K20 have in-display fingerprint sensors.

On the part of a major difference, the Realme X is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Realme X has the dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Whereas the Redmi K20 flaunts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a super wide-angle f/2.4 lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date Set for July 17: Expected Price, Specifications

For selfies, the Realme X packs a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie sensor that has an f/2.0 lens on top and is featured on the pop-up module. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Realme X has a single, 128GB storage option in India. The Redmi K20, in contrast, comes with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options in China. However, the storage variants of the Redmi K20 in India are yet to be revealed.

Connectivity options of both the Realme X and Redmi K20 are almost similar as both provide dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.

The Realme X packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology. Distinctly, the Redmi K20 has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Realme X measures 161.2x76x9.4mm, whereas the Redmi K20 is measured at 156.7x74.3x8.8mm. Besides, the Realme X and Redmi K20 both weigh 191 grams.

Realme X vs Redmi K20 comparison
  Realme X
Realme X
Redmi K20
Redmi K20
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeXiaomi
ModelXRedmi K20
Release date15th July 201928th May 2019
Launched in IndiaYes-
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)161.20 x 76.00 x 9.40156.70 x 74.30 x 8.80
Weight (g)191.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)37654000
Fast chargingVOOCProprietary
ColoursPolar White, Space BlueCarbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.39
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)394-
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz octa-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)1.8GHz octa-core (6x1.8GHz + 2x2.2GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 710Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
RAM8GB6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.75, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)20-megapixel
Rear autofocus-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinColorOS 6.0MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
NFC-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X price in India, Realme X specifications, Realme X, Redmi K20 price in India, Redmi K20 specifications, Redmi K20, Realme, Xiaomi, Redmi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Accused of Ripping Off Digital Ad Technology in US Lawsuit
Realme X vs Redmi K20: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  2. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  3. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  4. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  5. Tata Sky Broadband Offers Monthly Unlimited Data Plans Starting at Rs. 590
  6. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  7. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home Revealed
  8. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
  9. Blaupunkt Launches 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 9X Pro Shows up on Vmall, Kirin 810 SoC Confirmed
  2. WhatsApp, Telegram Security Flaws Can Let Hackers Manipulate Media Files: Symantec
  3. Netflix Announces 5 Indian Series, From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Others
  4. Meredith Whittaker, an Organiser of Google Walkout, Is Leaving the Company
  5. Google Not Biased Against Conservatives, Executive Says
  6. SpaceX Astronaut Mission Looking 'Increasingly Difficult' in 2019, Executive Says
  7. Google Accused of Ripping Off Digital Ad Technology in US Lawsuit
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus With 15 Percent Faster GPU Unveiled, Will Debut in Asus ROG Phone 2
  9. Spider-Man: Far From Home Has a Cameo for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio
  10. Symantec Said to Have Ended Talks to Sell to Broadcom Over Price
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.