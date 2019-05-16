Realme X was launched by Oppo spin-off brand Realme in China on Wednesday. More expensive than the Realme 3 Pro, the Realme X is set to be the current flagship of the company, and it is the first Realme phone to sport a pop-up selfie camera. There are several other interesting additions as well, like the in-display fingerprint sensor and 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone will be joining the company's own Realme 3 Pro (which was launched as the Realme X Lite in China) and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro in the Indian market soon. How well does the new smartphone stack up to its rival Redmi phone, and is it a big upgrade over the Realme 3 Pro? We find out in the comparison below.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

Although we don't know the price of Realme X in India right now, the China pricing of the smartphone should be a decent indicator of what we can expect. The Realme X price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, whereas the 6GB + 64GB version will carry a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and 8GB + 128GB version will retail at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

On the other hand, the Realme 3 Pro, which has been on sale in India for some time, carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the phone are being sold at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro is offered at a similar pricing to that of Realme 3 Pro in India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB version is being sold at Rs. 16,999.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 3 Pro also runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0, however it has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with similar screen specifications to those of Realme 3 Pro with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5.

Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999

In terms of the design, all three phones feature gradient finish on the back, while Realme X packs a pop-up selfie camera module, the other two phones have waterdrop-style notch on the front.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro processor, storage

Realme X is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. The Realme 3 Pro has got the same processor setup, however the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC, clocked at 2GHz, and paired with up to 6GB of RAM and Adreno 612 GPU.

In terms of the storage, Realme X will be offered in 64GB and 128GB onboard storage variants. There doesn't seem to be a microSD card slot in the phone, but it is unconfirmed for now. The Realme 3 Pro is sold in 64GB and 128GB onboard storage variants and same is the case with Redmi Note 7 Pro; both smartphones also pack a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for further storage expansion.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro camera

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Realme X features a dual camera module on the back, which houses a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is an LED flash on the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

On the Realme 3 Pro, you will also get a dual camera setup, however, it includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also includes an LED flash on the rear and a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999, same as Realme 3 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a dual camera setup as well. Its camera setup houses a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi has also added an LED flash on the back and a 13-megapixel front shooter.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro battery and other specifications

The Realme X includes a 3765mAh battery with 20W VOOC fast charging support. The Realme 3 Pro features a 4,045mAh battery, also with 20W VOOC fast charging support. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, however, packs 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support.

The Realme X also comes with USB Type-C port, 4G LTE support, and the usual set of connectivity options and same is the case with Redmi Note 7 Pro. Realme 3 Pro, on the other hand, packs a Micro-USB port, 4G LTE support, and the usual set of connectivity options.

