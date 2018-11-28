Realme on Wednesday launched the anticipated Realme U1 as its newest smartphone for the Indian market. The new phone is the first to have the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC that was launched last month. It also features a 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop notch design. Realme has provided a 25-megapixel image sensor at the front, while the back of the Realme U1 sports a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone also has a bunch of camera features, including Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video, AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. Additionally, it carries up to 4GB of RAM. All this makes Realme U1 a strong contender against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Here, we are comparing the India price and specifications of all these three phones to help you pick the best option for you.

Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

The Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage variant has been priced at Rs. 14,499. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India from 12pm IST on December 5. The Realme U1 launch offers include a five percent cashback on SBI cards, no-cost EMI options, and Jio benefits up to Rs. 5,750 and up to 4.2TB Jio 4G data. The smartphone comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour options.

In contrast, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM model with 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 15,999. Both variants come in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone comes in Deepsea Black and Grey colour options. There are also the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and the 4GB RAM/ 54GB storage variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively, with some inferior specifications.

Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, whereas the dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 and the dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. On the display front, the Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 450 nits of brightness, and a 2.5D curved glass. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other side, features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and 500 nits of brightness. Distinctly, the Zenfone Max M1 Pro, on the other hand, has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the Realme U1 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC that is clocked up to 2.1GHz, paired with ARM G72 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In contrast, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB as well as 6GB RAM options. It comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The ZenFone Max M1 Pro also has the Snapdragon 636 SoC, along with Adreno 509 GPU and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. It comes with 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

The Realme U1 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, both coupled with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor at the back along with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixel size, and 4-in-1 pixels technology. There are preloaded features such as Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video, AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect as well as a Backlight mode that is designed to keep both background and foreground in focus despite bright backlighting behind the scene. Also, there is an AI Beauty+ mode that is optimised for Indian complexions - featuring 296 identification points. The smartphone also has a Smarter Groupie feature that is designed to let users have a customised beautification option for multiple subjects in a single photo. Besides, the frontal sensor can also enable artificial intelligence (AI) backed Face Unlock feature.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size, and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. The rear camera setup has Dual Pixel Autofocus and features such as EIS, AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0 with dedicated modes for Dynamic Bokeh, Light Trails, and Studio Lighting. There is also a dual camera setup at the front with a 20-megapixel primary sensor along with a 1.8-micron pixel size and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time portrait preview), AI Beautify alongside AI Scene Detection.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant has a dual rear camera setup along with a primary 16-megapixel sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor - coupled with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. Its 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, on the flip side, have a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary Omnivision sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 aperture, 85.5-degree wide-angle, five-piece lens. There is a soft-light LED flash at both sides.

Connectivity options on the Realme U1 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, Micro-USB port, OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 6 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Onboard sensors on the Realme U1 include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-sporting fingerprint sensor. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The Realme U1 packs a 3,500mAh battery. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The ZenFone Max Pro M1, on the other hand, has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Dimensions of the Realme U1 are 157x74x8mm, and its weight is 168 grams. Unlike the Realme model, the Redmi Note 6 Pro measures 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weigh 182 grams. The ZenFone Max Pro M1, on the other hand, measures 159x76x8.61mm and weighs 180 grams.

