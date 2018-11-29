NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's the Difference?

, 29 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's the Difference?

Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999

Highlights

  • Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999
  • Realme 2 Pro price in India starts at 13,990
  • Both offer similar specifications and designs

Realme U1 was launched in India this week, and to give you a better idea about the handset's offerings we've decided to compare the brand new Realme U1 with the Realme 2 Pro, the current top-of-the-line offering from the company. The Realme U-Series is said to be focused on photography, and comes with several features on this front. The Realme 2 Pro on the other hand is focused on performance, and features the Snapdragon 660 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. In this article, we compare the Realme U1 and the Realme 2 Pr on all aspects, from price to design to specifications to highlight the differences.

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro price in India

The Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model, and goes up to Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. It will go sale via Amazon India from December 5. On the other hand, the Realme 2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model, with the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model priced at Rs. 15,990, and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model priced at Rs. 17,990. It is available via Flipkart.

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro display

The Realme U1 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a pixel density of 409ppi. It also bears 2.5D curved glass, with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Realme 2 Pro has an identical display, complete with the same Dewdrop-style display notch that contains the front camera and other sensors (ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and earpiece).

Realme U1 Review

 

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro processor

The Realme U1 is the first smartphone in the world with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC processor, one of its highlights. The octa-core processor is based on the 12nm FinFET process and is clocked up to 2.1GHz. It is paired with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, and features a dedicated AI engine for offloading AI-based tasks. This is coupled with 4GB of RAM on the Realme U1.

The Realme 2 Pro on the other hand sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It's based on the 14nm fabrication process, clocked up to 2.2GHz. It features an Adreno 512GPU, and bears a Qualcomm AI Engine as well. It's coupled with up to 8GB of RAM on the Realme 2 Pro.

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro cameras

The Realme U1 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor featuring a f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel secondary sensor bearing a f/2.4 aperture. The rear setup is coupled with a LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect.

On the front, the company has used a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor, with an aperture of f/2.0, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The company is also touting a Backlight mode, which keeps both the background and foreground in focus despite bright backlighting behind the subject. An AI Beauty+ mode is also being touted, optimised for Indian complexions, featuring 296 identification point. There is also the Smarter Groupie feature that gives customised beautification for multiple subjects in a single photo. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

On the other hand, the Realme 2 Pro bears a higher resolution dual rear camera setup - a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, 1/2.8-inch Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixel size, and 6P lens. The secondary camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company is touting AI features for portrait mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and scene recognition. The Realme 2 Pro features a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and the company is touting AI Beauty 2.0 for better selfies. The phone also supports AR stickers on both the front and rear cameras.

Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro battery

The Realme U1 features a 3,500mAh battery, and comes coupled with a 10W charger. The Realme 2 Pro has the same battery capacity, and the same charger. In our reviews, we found both phones lasted us a full day on a single charge.

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro other specifications

As for other specifications, the Realme U1 sports comes in 32GB or 62GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 2 Pro on the other hand comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity options, the Realme U1 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port with OTG functionality, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio. Realme 2 Pro has identical connectivity options, except for FM radio.

The Realme U1 bears an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Realme 2 Pro has identical sensors. Both bear fingerprint sensors on the rear panel, apart from supporting face unlock. While the Realme U1 measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams, the Realme 2 Pro measures 156.7x74.0x8.5mm and weighs 174 grams.

Realme 2 Pro Review

 

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro design

Both the Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro bear plastic bodies. The former is available in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour options, while the latter comes in Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake colour options. Visually, both smartphones are very similar looking, with the Realme U1 featuring a slightly glossier back panel. As we mentioned, both smartphones have their fingerprint sensors on the rear panel. They both also bear their dual rear camera setups in a horizontal orientation. Both forego the notification LED on their Dewdrop-style display notch. Both also feature their 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, and single speaker grille on the bottom, with the tops clean. The power button is on the right, and the volume buttons on the left, on both devices. The dual-SIM trays are on the left panel, which also feature the microSD card slots.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro comparison

  Realme U1
Realme U1
Realme 2 Pro
Realme 2 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
Release dateNovember 2018September 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)157.00 x 74.00 x 8.00156.70 x 74.00 x 8.50
Weight (g)168.00174.00
Battery capacity (mAh)35003500
Removable batteryNoNo
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursAmbitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery GoldIce Lake, Blue Ocean, Black Sea
SAR value1.310.83
Body type-Polycarbonate
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)409409
HARDWARE
Processor2.1GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P70Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM4GB8GB
Internal storage64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/1.7) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera25-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear autofocus-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 8.1 OreoAndroid 8.1
SkinColorOS 5.2ColorOS 5.2
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
NFC-No
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme U1, Realme U1 Price in India, Realme U1 Specifications, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2 Pro Price in India, Realme 2 Pro Specifications, Realme, Realme India, Flipkart, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei to Open 100 Experience Zones in India by 2019
Amazon Probe Opened by German Antitrust Watchdog
Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's the Difference?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Air Purifiers
TRENDING
  1. Honor 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched in India
  2. HDFC Bank Next-Gen Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. Nokia 8.1 Alleged Promotional Posters Leaked Ahead of December 5 Launch
  5. Realme U1 Review
  6. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  7. 2.0 Out Now in Theatres Despite COAI's 'Concerns' About 'Misinformation'
  8. Airtel Offers Discount Coupons Worth Up to Rs. 1,500 for Postpaid Referrals
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  10. Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.