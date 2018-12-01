Realme U1 and Honor 8C are two new smartphones that launched in the Indian market this week. The two phones have been priced in the competitive sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment which is dominated by players like Xiaomi. Key highlights of the Honor 8C include a 19:9 display with a notch, the all-new Snapdragon 632 SoC, face unlock capabilties, and AI-based features. Oppo spinoff brand Realme on Wednesday launched its Realme U1 smartphone with the latest MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, a 19.5:9 display with waterdrop-style notch, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Let's compare the Honor 8C and Realme U1 price in India and specifications.

Realme U1 vs Honor 8C price in India

Honor 8C price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage model and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Colour options of the smartphone include Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Nebula Purple, and Platinum Gold. The Honor 8C will go on sale in the Indian market across Amazon.in and HiHonor online store starting December 10.

Realme U1 price in India also starts at Rs. 11,999 in the Indian market for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. There's an additional 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model priced in India at Rs. 14,499. It has been launched in India in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour options. The phone will be sold exclusively via Amazon.in from 12pm IST on December 5.

Honor 8C Review

Realme U1 vs Honor 8C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8C runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 on top of the same Android 8.1 Oreo. The Honor 8C sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 86.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and the Realme U1 gets a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with a taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Honor 8C is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, the Realme U1 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with an ARM G72 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. Storage on both phones is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, both smartphones sport dual rear camera setups. The Honor 8C sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. The Realme U1 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, also coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the Honor 8C gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus, f/2.0 aperture, and a selfie toning light. The Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixel size, and 4-in-1 pixels.

Connectivity options on the Honor 8C include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the other hand, the Realme U1 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery under the hood.

Realme U1 Review

Sensors on board the Honor 8C include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Sensors on the Realme U1 are ambient light sensor, accelerometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Both phones sport rear-mounted fingerprint sensors and software-based face unlocking capabilities.

Dimensions of the Honor 8C are 158.72x75.94x7.98mm and weight is 167.2 grams. The Realme U1 measures 157x74x8mm and weighs about 168 grams.