Realme C3 vs Redmi 8 vs Infinix Hot 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme C3 and the Infinix Hot 8 are powered by MediaTek processors, while the Redmi 8 is powered by a Snapdragon processor.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 13:13 IST
Realme C3 (left), Redmi 8, and Infinix Hot 8 (right) offer up to 4GB RAM

Highlights
  • Realme C3 does not have support for fingerprint recognition
  • Infinix Hot 8 has a triple rear camera setup at the back
  • All three phones pack 5,000mAh battery, support 3.5mm jack

Realme recently introduced the Realme C3 in the Indian market, and priced it starting at Rs. 6,999. At that price, the budget device will compete with phones like the Redmi 8 and the Infinix Hot 8 in the country. The Realme C3 has a few big highlights, and the key ones include the 5,000mAh large battery and the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The phone also has AI dual rear cameras at the back aligned vertically, and a waterdrop-style notch up front to house the selfie camera.

We pit the Realme C3 with the Redmi 8 and the Infinix Hot 8 to see how the new entrant fares against the competition, at least on paper.

Realme C3 vs Redmi 8 vs Infinix Hot 8 price in India

The newly launched Realme C3 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for its 3GB RAM + 32GB variant, and Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. It has been made available in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour options, and is slated to go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com from February 14. The phone will go on sale via offline stores soon. Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,550.

The Redmi 8, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The phone comes in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. It is on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi 8 Review

Lastly, the Infinix Hot 8 is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage combination. The phone is on sale on Flipkart in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple colour options.

Realme C3 vs Redmi 8 vs Infinix Hot 8 specifications

All three phones come with dual-SIM support. The Realme C3 runs on Android 10 based Realme UI, the Redmi 8 runs on Android Pie based on MIUI 10, while the Infinix Hot 8 runs on Android Pie-based XOS 5.0. The Realme C3 and the Infinix Hot 8 features 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) displays, while the Redmi 8 features a smaller 6.22-inch HD+ display. All three phones have a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie cameras. The Realme C3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, while the Infinix Hot 8 is powered by the Helio P22 SoC. The Redmi 8, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. All the phones offer up to 4GB RAM, up to 64GB of internal storage, and offer a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Infinix Hot 8 Review

There is a dual camera setup on the Realme C3 aligned vertically and placed on the upper left corner of the back panel. It has a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 1.25-micron ultra-large single-pixel area, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Infinix Hot 8 sports a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically – with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a third low-light camera sensor. Lastly, the Redmi 8 houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor – identical to the Realme C3.

Up front, the Realme C3 sports a 5-megapixel AI front camera, while the Redmi 8 8and Infinix Hot 8 sport 8-megapixel selfie sensors. All three phones pack a 5,000mAh battery, and support 3.5mm audio jack. The Infinix Hot 8 and the Realme C3 come with Micro-USB ports, while the Xiaomi phone has a USB Type-C port. The Infinix model is the lightest at 179 grams, the Redmi 8 weighs 188 grams, while the Realme C3 is the heaviest at 195 grams. The Infinix Hot 8 is also thinnest measuring at 165.00x76.30x8.70mm, while the Realme C3 measures 164.40x75.00x8.95mm, and the Redmi 8 measures 156.30x75.40x9.40mm. Lastly but importantly, the Redmi 8 and Infinix Hot 8 come with rear fingerprint scanners, while the new Realme C3 lacks support for the fingerprint sensor.

Realme C3 vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Redmi 8 comparison
  Realme C3
Realme C3
Infinix Hot 8
Infinix Hot 8
Redmi 8
Redmi 8
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeInfinixXiaomi
ModelC3Hot 8Redmi 8
Release date6th February 20204th September 20199th October 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePolycarbonate--
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 75.00 x 8.95165.00 x 76.30 x 8.70156.30 x 75.40 x 9.40
Weight (g)195.00179.00188.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500050005000
ColoursFrozen Blue, Blazing RedQuetzal Cyan, Cosmic PurpleSapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black
Removable battery--No
Fast charging--Proprietary
Wireless charging--No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.526.526.22
Resolution720x1600 pixels720x1600 pixels720x1520 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:9-19:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)269--
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core (2x2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G70MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
RAM3GB4GB4GB
Internal storage32GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)13-megapixel (f/1,8) + 2-megapixel12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel8-megapixel (f/2.0)8-megapixel
Front autofocus--No
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinColorOS 7.0XOS 5.0MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n-802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
USB OTGYesYes-
Micro-USBYesYes-
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi DirectYes--
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
USB Type-C--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
SENSORS
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Face unlock-YesYes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display 6.22-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Long-lasting 5,000mAh battery
  • Good cameras and display for the price
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance
  • Spam and bloatware in XOS
Read detailed Infinix Hot 8 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C3, Realme C3 price in India, Realme C3 Specifications, Redmi 8, Redmi 8 price in India, Redmi 8 specifications, Infinix Hot 8, Infinix Hot 8 Price in India, Infinix Hot 8 Specifications, Realme, Xiaomi, Infinix
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Comment
 
 

