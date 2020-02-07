Realme recently introduced the Realme C3 in the Indian market, and priced it starting at Rs. 6,999. At that price, the budget device will compete with phones like the Redmi 8 and the Infinix Hot 8 in the country. The Realme C3 has a few big highlights, and the key ones include the 5,000mAh large battery and the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The phone also has AI dual rear cameras at the back aligned vertically, and a waterdrop-style notch up front to house the selfie camera.

We pit the Realme C3 with the Redmi 8 and the Infinix Hot 8 to see how the new entrant fares against the competition, at least on paper.

Realme C3 vs Redmi 8 vs Infinix Hot 8 price in India

The newly launched Realme C3 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for its 3GB RAM + 32GB variant, and Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. It has been made available in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour options, and is slated to go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com from February 14. The phone will go on sale via offline stores soon. Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,550.

The Redmi 8, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The phone comes in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. It is on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi 8 Review

Lastly, the Infinix Hot 8 is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage combination. The phone is on sale on Flipkart in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple colour options.

Realme C3 vs Redmi 8 vs Infinix Hot 8 specifications

All three phones come with dual-SIM support. The Realme C3 runs on Android 10 based Realme UI, the Redmi 8 runs on Android Pie based on MIUI 10, while the Infinix Hot 8 runs on Android Pie-based XOS 5.0. The Realme C3 and the Infinix Hot 8 features 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) displays, while the Redmi 8 features a smaller 6.22-inch HD+ display. All three phones have a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie cameras. The Realme C3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, while the Infinix Hot 8 is powered by the Helio P22 SoC. The Redmi 8, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. All the phones offer up to 4GB RAM, up to 64GB of internal storage, and offer a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Infinix Hot 8 Review

There is a dual camera setup on the Realme C3 aligned vertically and placed on the upper left corner of the back panel. It has a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 1.25-micron ultra-large single-pixel area, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Infinix Hot 8 sports a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically – with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a third low-light camera sensor. Lastly, the Redmi 8 houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor – identical to the Realme C3.

Up front, the Realme C3 sports a 5-megapixel AI front camera, while the Redmi 8 8and Infinix Hot 8 sport 8-megapixel selfie sensors. All three phones pack a 5,000mAh battery, and support 3.5mm audio jack. The Infinix Hot 8 and the Realme C3 come with Micro-USB ports, while the Xiaomi phone has a USB Type-C port. The Infinix model is the lightest at 179 grams, the Redmi 8 weighs 188 grams, while the Realme C3 is the heaviest at 195 grams. The Infinix Hot 8 is also thinnest measuring at 165.00x76.30x8.70mm, while the Realme C3 measures 164.40x75.00x8.95mm, and the Redmi 8 measures 156.30x75.40x9.40mm. Lastly but importantly, the Redmi 8 and Infinix Hot 8 come with rear fingerprint scanners, while the new Realme C3 lacks support for the fingerprint sensor.