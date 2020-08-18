Realme C15 and Realme C12 phones have been launched in India by the Chinese smartphone company, expanding its C-series portfolio. The two phones have a lot in common, including the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Realme C15 and Realme C12 phones also pack large 6,000mAh batteries and offer expansion of storage using a microSD card. However, the two phones differ in the camera department. For instance, the Realme C15 has a quad camera setup at the back, whereas the Realme C12 has a triple camera setup at the rear.

We pit the newly launched Realme devices – Realme C15 and Realme C12 – against each other to highlight the differences between the two, on paper.

Realme C15 vs Realme C12 price in India

Realme C15 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. The Realme C12, on the other hand, comes only in a single 3GB + 32GB storage model and is priced at Rs. 8,999. The two phones will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com. The Realme C12 first sale is scheduled for August 24, whereas the Realme C15 first sale will take place on August 27. The two phones come in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

Realme C15 vs Realme C12 specifications compared

Before we talk about the differences, let's detail all of the similarities with the two phones. The Realme C15 and Realme C12 support dual-SIM connectivity and run on Android 10-based Realme UI. The two phones feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Both the phones come with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB). The Realme C15 and Realme C12 also pack large 6,000mAh batteries inside. Connectivity options on the phones include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. There is also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor found on both the devices. Both the phones measure 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weigh 209 grams.

Coming to the differences, the Realme C15 comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The Realme C12, on the other hand, is offered in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model.

Highlighting the biggest difference between the two phones, the Realme C15 comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel shooters. In comparison, the Realme C12 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and two additional 2-megapixel shooters.

Also, the Realme C15 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera, whereas the Realme C12 is listed to have a 5-megapixel selfie camera onboard.

