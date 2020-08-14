Realme C12 has just been announced in Indonesia and will be coming to India on August 18. Being a budget friendly phone from the company, it comes with some impressive specifications, such as a triple rear camera setup and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It is a follow up to the not too old Realme C11 that was launched just last month. The Realme C12 seems to have the same design as the Realme C11 with notched display, slim bezels on three sides, and a squircle camera module. Let's put these two phones against each other and see what all has changed.

Realme C12 vs Realme C11: Price

The Realme C12 has been priced at IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the sole 3GB + 32GB model in Indonesia. There are two colour options namely, Marine Blue and Coral Red. Indian pricing for the Relame C12 will be revealed next week when the phone launches on August 18.

On the other hand, the Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It comes in two colour options namely, Rich Green and Rich Grey. It is already available in India through flash sales.

Realme C12 vs Realme C11: Specifications

The Realme C12 and Realme C11 come with several similarities and a few differences in terms of specifications. Both the Realme C12 and the Reame C11 come with dual-SIM support and run Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The phones also carry the same display at 6.5 inches and HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Both are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and while the Realme C12 comes with 3GB of RAM, the Realme C11 has 2GB.

For photos and videos, the newer Realme C12 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch. In comparison, the Realme C11 comes with dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by the 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, also housed in a notch.

For storage, both the Realme C12 and the Realme C11 get 32GB onboard that can be expanded via a microSD card. Connectivity options are also similar on both the phones, coming with 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The Realme C12 comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging while the Realme C11 comes with a 5,000mAh battery, also with 10W charging support. Talking about dimensions, the Realme C12 measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams while the Realme C11 measures 164.4x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 196 grams.

