Realme C11 vs Realme C3: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme C11 price in India is set at Rs. 7,499, while the Realme C3 currently starts at Rs. 8,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 July 2020 14:39 IST
Realme C11 vs Realme C3: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme C11 and Realme C3 both come with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Realme C11 comes in single, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration
  • Realme C3 has Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour options
  • Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Realme C11 debuted on Tuesday as the company's latest budget phone. The new smartphone comes with a fresh design and includes a dual rear camera setup. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Further, the Realme C11 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. Key features and specifications of the Realme C11 make it quite closer to the Realme C3 that was launched in February. Thus, we are here comparing both phones to highlight their major on-paper differences as well as similarities.

Realme C11 vs Realme C3: Price in India

The Realme C11 price in India is set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colours. Furthermore, it will be available for purchase in the country starting July 22.

In contrast, the Realme C3 price in India currently starts at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The phone has Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour options.

To recall, the Realme C3 was launched with a starting price of Rs. 6,999, though it received a couple of price hikes in the recent past.

Realme C11 vs Realme C3: Specifications

The Realme C11 and Realme C3 both come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The phones also feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. You'll also get the waterdrop-style display notch on both phones. However, the Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The Realme C3, on the other hand, has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme C11 comes with a dual rear setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The Realme C3 also has a dual rear camera setup but with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Both phones also include a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Realme C11 and Realme C3 both also come with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.4 lens.

On the storage part, the Realme C11 has single, 32GB of onboard storage, while the Realme C3 has 32GB and 64GB storage options. Both phones also come with a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on both Realme C11 and Realme C3 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on both phones include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Both phones also pack the same, 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme C11 measures 164.4x75.0x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams. However, the Realme C3 measures 164.4x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 196 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealme
ModelC11C3
Release date30th June 20206th February 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 75.90 x 9.10164.40 x 75.00 x 8.95
Weight (g)196.00195.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50005000
Removable batteryNo-
ColoursMint Green, Pepper GreyFrozen Blue, Blazing Red
Body type-Polycarbonate
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.52
Resolution720x1600 pixels720x1600 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:9
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)-269
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core (2x2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G35MediaTek Helio G70
Internal storage32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
RAM-3GB
Expandable storage up to (GB)-256
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel (f/2.4)5-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinRealme UIColorOS 7.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme C11 vs Realme C3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
