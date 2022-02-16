Technology News
Realme 9 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G have a list of differences that make them suitable for different audiences.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 February 2022 18:37 IST
Realme 9 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G both feature colour-changing backs (limited to Sunrise Blue colour)

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999
  • Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G series comes with Android 12 out-of-the-box

Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G have arrived in India as the latest models in the Realme 9 Pro 5G series. The phones carry some similarities, including triple rear cameras, hole-punch display design, and 5G connectivity. Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also come with the Light Shift Design that changes the colour of their back panels from Light Blue to Red when exposed to direct sunlight or ultraviolet light. However, Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also have some significant differences that make them suitable for different user needs.

In this article, we compare Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India and specifications with those of Realme 9 Pro+ 5G to highlight their differences.

Realme 9 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Price in India

Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 (introductory pricing) for the entry-level 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB version that carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999. However, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 26,999 and an 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs. 28,999.

Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money

Both Realme phones come in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue (Light Shift Design) colours. But on the differences front, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will go on sale from February 21, while the Realme 9 Pro 5G will be available from February 23.

Realme 9 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G both run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, with Realme UI 3.0 on top. In the series, the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 120Hz six-level adaptive refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, carries a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme 9 Pro 5G has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Both phones come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G both come with the triple rear camera setup. Realme 9 Pro 5G, however, includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In contrast, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Review: Unbelievable Charging Speeds

The Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G both come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. However, Realme 9 Pro 5G carries an f/2.05 lens on top, whereas the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with an f/2.4 lens.

On the storage part, the Realme 9 Pro 5G carries 128GB of UFS 2.2 as the standard version. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage options.

Connectivity options on Realme 9 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also has 5G and 4G LTE support, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone, but alongside Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a single loudspeaker, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries dual stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support.

Realme has provided a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme 9 Pro 5G, though the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support. However, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 60W SuperDart fast charging.

In terms of dimensions, the Realme 9 Pro 5G measures 164.3x75.6x8.5mm, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G measures 160.2x73.3x7.99mm. The Realme 9 Pro 5G is 195 grams in weight, whereas the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is slightly lighter in weight at 182 grams.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Realme 9 Pro 5G comparison
  Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
Realme 9 Pro 5G
Realme 9 Pro 5G
Key Specs
Display6.40-inch6.60-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 920Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB6GB
Storage128GB128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 12Android 12
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2412 pixels
See full Comparison »
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Slim and light design
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Impressive low-light camera performance
  • Runs Android 12
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme 9 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India, Realme 9 Pro 5G specifications, Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G price in India, Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G specifications, Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G, Realme
Crypto Risks Require Preparation of a Global Response, Say Regulators
OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Tipped for March, Said to Go on Sale via Amazon

Realme 9 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
