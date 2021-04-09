Technology News
loading

Realme 8 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Realme 8 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro feature USB Type-C charging ports.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 April 2021 15:17 IST
Realme 8 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Realme 8 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro feature quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Realme 8 Pro sports a 108-megapixel primary camera
  • Poco X3 Pro comes with 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro has 64-megapixel main snapper

Realme 8 Pro, Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro were all launched in India in March. All the three phones have multiple variants that are priced in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 bracket, and face a lot of competition from other brands including Samsung, Oppo, as well as Vivo. All of them are dual-SIM (Nano) handsets, and run on run Android 11–based custom skin. Each smartphone in this comparison is equipped with a fast charging technology.

Here we will compare the Realme 8 Pro, Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro to highlight the differences between the price and specifications of the three phones.

Realme 8 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India

Realme 8 Pro (First Impressions) was launched in a 6GB + 128GB variant, priced at Rs. 17,999. There is an 8GB + 128GB variant that can be purchased at Rs. 19,999. The smartphone is offered in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour options. There is a third Illuminating Yellow colour option as well.

In comparison, Poco X3 Pro (First Impressions) price in India has been set at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999. The handset is offered in Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue colour options.

The third on the list is the Redmi Note 10 Pro which, unlike the other smartphones in the list, is offered in three different variants. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme 8 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Specifications

Realme 8 Pro runs Android 11–based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. In comparison, Poco X3 runs MIUI 12, and comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) DotDisplay. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Redmi Note 10 Pro also ships with MIUI skin atop Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR-10 support, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The display also comes with 1200 nits of peak brightness and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. All three smartphones feature a hole-punch display cutout for the front camera.

When it comes to raw power, the Realme 8 Pro has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU under the hood. The Poco X3 Pro draws power from equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Redmi Note 10 Pro gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

The Realme 8 Pro comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via dedicated miroSD card slot. In the case of Poco X3 Pro, users have an option to choose from up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and you get 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage that supports expansion (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Redmi Note 10 Pro offers three variants to choose from. It has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

When it comes to optics, the Realme 8 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens. You will also get an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

In Poco X3 Pro, there is also a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The primary camera is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, offers a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel super macro shooter that brings 2x zoom, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

When it comes to battery, the Realme 8 Pro gets a 4,500mAh battery which supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. The box comes with a 65W fast charger. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In the case of Poco X3 Pro, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Redmi Note 10 Pro also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is fitted with a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The sensors are mostly common between the Realme 8 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro. All the three offerings feature USB Type-C charging ports. For connectivity, the phones come with Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5 (except Redmi Note 10 Pro, which features Bluetooth v5.1), GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Realme 8 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro comparison
  Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro
Poco X3 Pro
Poco X3 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro
GENERAL
BrandRealmePocoXiaomi
Model8 ProX3 ProRedmi Note 10 Pro
Release date24th March 202122nd March 20214th March 2021
Dimensions (mm)160.60 x 73.90 x 8.10165.30 x 76.80 x 9.40164.50 x 76.15 x 8.10
Weight (g)176.00215.00192.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450051605050
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNo--
ColoursIlluminating Yellow, Infinite Black, Infinite BlueGolden Bronze, Graphite Black, Steel BlueDark Night, Glacial Blue, Vintage Bronze
Launched in India-YesYes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.676.67
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels-
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-20:9-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.96GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GQualcomm Snapdragon 860Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
RAM6GB6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slotYes-Yes
Expandable storage up to (GB)-1000512
CAMERA
Rear camera108-megapixel (f/1.88) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)64-megapixel (f/1.9, 0.7-micron) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras444
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.45)20-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNo--
Rear third camera attr- (f/2)-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 11
SkinRealme UI 2.0MIUI 12 for PocoMIUI 12
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Micro-USBNo--
LightningNo--
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes--
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
NFC-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 Pro price in India, Realme 8 Pro Specifications, Poco X3 Pro, Poco X3 Pro price in India, Poco X3 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications, Realme, Poco, Redmi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 Recap: Captain America’s Darkest Hour

Related Stories

Realme 8 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500 Million LinkedIn Users’ Data Exposed, Personal Details Being Sold Online
  2. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  3. Jio Brings New Offers to Prepaid, Postpaid Users Ahead of IPL 2021
  4. Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales on Mobiles, Laptops, More
  5. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  6. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  7. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched
  8. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 4 Recap: Captain America’s Darkest Hour
  9. Tecno Spark 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 With Samsung DeX, Pre-Installed OTT Apps Launched in India
  3. Google Search Now Prioritises In-Depth Research When Ranking Product Reviews With Latest Update
  4. IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch MI vs RCB Online in India, Match Details, Timings
  5. Samsung iTest Lets Users Experience Galaxy-Like Android OS on iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Pre-Order Date, Full Specifications Leak
  7. Huawei Smart Screen V-Series TVs With 4K 120Hz Refresh Rate, Devialet Audio Launched
  8. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Nord LE Announced — Only One Single Unit Will Be Shipped
  10. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Back Up After Brief Outage for Thousands
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com