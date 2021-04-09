Realme 8 Pro, Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro were all launched in India in March. All the three phones have multiple variants that are priced in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 bracket, and face a lot of competition from other brands including Samsung, Oppo, as well as Vivo. All of them are dual-SIM (Nano) handsets, and run on run Android 11–based custom skin. Each smartphone in this comparison is equipped with a fast charging technology.

Here we will compare the Realme 8 Pro, Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro to highlight the differences between the price and specifications of the three phones.

Realme 8 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India

Realme 8 Pro (First Impressions) was launched in a 6GB + 128GB variant, priced at Rs. 17,999. There is an 8GB + 128GB variant that can be purchased at Rs. 19,999. The smartphone is offered in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour options. There is a third Illuminating Yellow colour option as well.

In comparison, Poco X3 Pro (First Impressions) price in India has been set at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999. The handset is offered in Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue colour options.

The third on the list is the Redmi Note 10 Pro which, unlike the other smartphones in the list, is offered in three different variants. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme 8 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Specifications

Realme 8 Pro runs Android 11–based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. In comparison, Poco X3 runs MIUI 12, and comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) DotDisplay. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Redmi Note 10 Pro also ships with MIUI skin atop Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR-10 support, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The display also comes with 1200 nits of peak brightness and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. All three smartphones feature a hole-punch display cutout for the front camera.

When it comes to raw power, the Realme 8 Pro has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU under the hood. The Poco X3 Pro draws power from equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Redmi Note 10 Pro gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

The Realme 8 Pro comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via dedicated miroSD card slot. In the case of Poco X3 Pro, users have an option to choose from up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and you get 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage that supports expansion (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Redmi Note 10 Pro offers three variants to choose from. It has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

When it comes to optics, the Realme 8 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens. You will also get an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

In Poco X3 Pro, there is also a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The primary camera is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, offers a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel super macro shooter that brings 2x zoom, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

When it comes to battery, the Realme 8 Pro gets a 4,500mAh battery which supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. The box comes with a 65W fast charger. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In the case of Poco X3 Pro, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Redmi Note 10 Pro also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is fitted with a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The sensors are mostly common between the Realme 8 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro. All the three offerings feature USB Type-C charging ports. For connectivity, the phones come with Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5 (except Redmi Note 10 Pro, which features Bluetooth v5.1), GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.