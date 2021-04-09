Realme 8 Pro was launched alongside Realme 8 in India late last month as a mid-range offering with impressive specifications for the price. The Oppo F19 series that includes the Oppo F19 Pro Plus and the Oppo F19 Pro was launched earlier in March and are also mid-range offerings. All three phones pack quad rear cameras and have hole-punch cutouts for the selfie camera. They come with large batteries and support fast charging. Let's put up Realme 8 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, and Oppo F19 Pro against each other and see what all is different between the three phones.

Realme 8 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus vs Oppo F19 Pro: Price in India

Realme 8 Pro is offered in a 6GB + 128GB storage configuration that costs Rs. 17,999 and an 8GB + 128GB storage variant that costs Rs. 19,999. It comes in Illuminating Yellow, Infinite Black, and Infinite Blue colour options. On the other hand, Oppo F19 Pro Plus comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage model that costs Rs. 25,990. Oppo F19 Pro has an 8GB + 128GB storage option that costs Rs. 21,490 and an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 23,490. Both the Oppo phones come in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options.

Realme 8 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus vs Oppo F19 Pro: Specifications

All three phones support dual-SIM (Nano) functionality and run Android 11. Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Oppo F19 Pro Plus and Oppo F19 Pro models also feature 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED displays with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, but have up to 800 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, Realme 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC while Oppo F19 Pro Plus comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and Oppo F19 Pro comes with the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Realme 8 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while Oppo F19 Pro comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In terms of optics, all three phones come with quad rear cameras. Realme 8 Pro packs a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout. In comparison, both the Oppo F19 series phones come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options on Realme 8 Pro include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Oppo F19 Pro Plus comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Oppo F19 Pro lacks 5G connectivity but comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme has packed a 4,500mAh battery in Realme 8 Pro that supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. On the other hand, both the Oppo phones also feature 4,310mAh batteries but the Pro Plus model supports 50W fast charging and the Pro variant supports 30W. In terms of dimensions, Realme 8 Pro measures 160.6x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 176 grams. Oppo F19 Pro Plus measures 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams while Oppo F19 Pro measures 160.1x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 172 grams.

