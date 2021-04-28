Technology News
Realme 8 5G vs Realme 8 vs Realme 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 8 5G, Realme 8, and Realme 8 Pro all have 16-megapixel selfie cameras.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 April 2021 14:55 IST
Realme 8 5G vs Realme 8 vs Realme 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 8 5G, Realme 8, and Realme 8 Pro run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

Highlights
  • Realme 8 5G gets a triple rear camera setup
  • All the phones are now available in India
  • Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro come with a quad rear camera setup

Realme 8 series, including Realme 8 and Realme8 Pro, was launched in India last month. A few weeks after their debut, the Shenzhen-based company went ahead to launch Realme 8 5G as the latest addition to the series. Realme 8 5G comes as an upgrade to the vanilla Realme 8 with a 5G SoC and a display with 90Hz refresh rate. All the three phones run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and all of them have 16-megapixel front cameras.

We compare Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 (Review) and Realme 8 Pro (Review) to highlight the differences between the price and specifications of the three phones.

Realme 8 5G vs Realme 8 vs Realme 8 Pro: Price in India

Realme 8 5G price starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is launched in Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue colour options.

Realme 8 is offered in a 4GB + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 14,999, a 6GB + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 15,999, and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colour options.

Realme 8 Pro comes in a 6GB + 128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 17,999 and an 8GB + 128GB storage model that costs Rs. 19,999. Realme has offered the phone in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour options with a glow-in-the-dark Illuminating Yellow colour option.

Realme 8 5G vs Realme 8 vs Realme 8 Pro: Specifications

Starting with the display, Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Dragontrail glass. Meanwhile, both Realme 8 and Relame 8 Pro feature 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED displays with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. All of them are dual-SIM (Nano) phones that run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Under the hood, Realme 8 5G comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The handset also gets DRE technology that is touted to convert the storage into virtual RAM for smoother multitasking. In comparison, Realme 8 packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. Realme 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU, and it comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

On the storage front, Realme 8 5G gets 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage as standard that also supports expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro get up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is also expandable via dedicated microSD card slots.

In the optics department, Realme 8 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The other two cameras include a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

Realme 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Realme 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by an 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens. Rest of the cameras are the same as Realme 8.

For selfies and video chats, all the three phones have 16-megapixel sensors. However, Realme 8 5G gets an f/2.1 lens. Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro have f/2.45 aperture lenses.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology on Realme 8 5G. Realme 8 carries a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support. Realme 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging.

The Realme 8 5G model measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs 185 grams. In comparison, Realme 8 measures 160.6x73.9x7.99mm and weighs 177 grams. Realme 8 Pro, on the other hand, measures 160.6x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 176 grams.

Realme 8 5G gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Both Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro have in-display fingerprint sensors, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jacks, and USB Type-C ports for connectivity.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 8 5G vs Realme 8 Pro vs Realme 8 comparison
  Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8
Realme 8
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealmeRealme
Model8 5G8 Pro8
Release date21st April 202124th March 202124th March 2021
Launched in IndiaYes-Yes
Dimensions (mm)162.50 x 74.80 x 8.50160.60 x 73.90 x 8.10160.60 x 73.90 x 7.99
Weight (g)185.00176.00177.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500045005000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursSupersonic Black, Supersonic BlueIlluminating Yellow, Infinite Black, Infinite BlueCyber Black, Cyber Silver
Wireless charging-No-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.406.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:9--
Pixels per inch (PPI)405--
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 700Qualcomm Snapdragon 720GMediaTek Helio G95
RAM4GB6GB8GB
Internal storage64GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)1000--
Dedicated microSD slotYesYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)108-megapixel (f/1.88) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras344
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.1)16-megapixel (f/2.45)16-megapixel (f/2.45)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 11
SkinRealme UI 2.0Realme UI 2.0Realme UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.10
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Micro-USB-No-
Lightning-No-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-YesYes
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Realme 8 5G vs Realme 8 vs Realme 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
