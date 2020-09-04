Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 are official as the Chinese smartphone maker's follow up to the Realme 6 series from last year. The phones boast of impressive specifications such as quad rear camera setup, hole-punch design for the selfie camera, and octa-core CPUs. The Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 come in two RAM and storage configurations and multiple colour options. The Pro variant, as the name suggests, is an upgraded version of the vanilla Realme 7 so, let's compare their pricing and specifications and see what all is different.

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7: Price in India

The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror White colour options and will go on sale on September 14 at 12pm (noon) for the first time. On the other hand, the Realme 7 has a 6GB + 64GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 14,999. The 8GB + 128GB storage model of the Realme 7 will retail at Rs. 16,999. Mist Blue and Mist White are the two colour options available with the Realme 7 and it will go on sale on September 10 at 12pm (noon) for the first time.

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7: Specifications

Both Realme 7-series phones run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Realme 7 comes with a slightly larger display at 6.5 inches and full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme 7 has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and the same amount of RAM.

Both phones come with quad rear camera setups. The Pro variant houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture. The Realme 7 carries the same rear camera setup as the Pro variant, however, the selfie shooter is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.1 lens.

For storage, the Realme 7 Pro gets 128GB as standard and the Realme 7 goes up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. Both phones have storage expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Realme 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. In comparison, the Realme 7 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Realme 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. The vanilla variant comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery but supports slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Pro variant measures 160.9x74.3x8.7mm and weighs 182 grams, while the Realme 7 measures 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weighs 196.5 grams.

