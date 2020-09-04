Technology News
loading

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 7 Pro will go on sale in India on September 14 while the Realme 7 will go on sale on September 10.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 September 2020 15:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 have quad rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Realme 7 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery
  • The Realme 7 Pro supports 65W fast charging
  • Realme 7 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 are official as the Chinese smartphone maker's follow up to the Realme 6 series from last year. The phones boast of impressive specifications such as quad rear camera setup, hole-punch design for the selfie camera, and octa-core CPUs. The Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 come in two RAM and storage configurations and multiple colour options. The Pro variant, as the name suggests, is an upgraded version of the vanilla Realme 7 so, let's compare their pricing and specifications and see what all is different.

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7: Price in India

The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror White colour options and will go on sale on September 14 at 12pm (noon) for the first time. On the other hand, the Realme 7 has a 6GB + 64GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 14,999. The 8GB + 128GB storage model of the Realme 7 will retail at Rs. 16,999. Mist Blue and Mist White are the two colour options available with the Realme 7 and it will go on sale on September 10 at 12pm (noon) for the first time.

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7: Specifications

Both Realme 7-series phones run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Realme 7 comes with a slightly larger display at 6.5 inches and full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme 7 has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and the same amount of RAM.

Both phones come with quad rear camera setups. The Pro variant houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture. The Realme 7 carries the same rear camera setup as the Pro variant, however, the selfie shooter is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.1 lens.

For storage, the Realme 7 Pro gets 128GB as standard and the Realme 7 goes up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. Both phones have storage expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Realme 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. In comparison, the Realme 7 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Realme 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. The vanilla variant comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery but supports slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Pro variant measures 160.9x74.3x8.7mm and weighs 182 grams, while the Realme 7 measures 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weighs 196.5 grams.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Realme 7 vs Realme 7 Pro comparison
  Realme 7
Realme 7
Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealme
Model77 Pro
Release date3rd September 20203rd September 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)162.30 x 75.40 x 9.40160.90 x 74.30 x 8.70
Weight (g)196.50182.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50004500
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursMist Blue, Mist WhiteMirror Blue, Mirror White
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G95Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel (f/2.5)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinRealme UIRealme UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-Yes
Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Well built, pleasing design
  • Cameras do well in daylight
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Very fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Only 60Hz display
Read detailed Realme 7 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 7

Realme 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Excellent battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent main camera
  • Bad
  • Heavy and thick
  • Video quality could be better
Read detailed Realme 7 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Pro price in India, Realme 7 Pro specifications, Realme 7, Realme 7 price in India, Realme 7 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Smartwatch Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel

Related Stories

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  2. Realme 7 Pro Review
  3. OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display
  4. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  7. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  9. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Commits to Freedom of Information, Expression in New Human Rights Policy
  2. Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch
  3. Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel
  4. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Smartwatch Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  5. Instagram Adds Dedicated Tab for Reels in India, Shifts Explore Button
  6. IFA Tech Trade Fair Is Back, but 240,000 Visitors Aren't
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000C Octa-Core SoC With 5G Support Announced, Will Power the T-Mobile LG Velvet
  8. WhatsApp to Bring New Tones for Call Terminate and Group Calls, Expiring Messages Still in The Works
  9. WhatsApp Reports 6 Previously Undisclosed Vulnerabilities on New Security Site
  10. Redmi 9A Next Sale on September 9 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com