Realme 6 along with its Pro variant was unveiled last week. The Realme 6 will first go on sale in India on March 11 while the Realme 6 Pro will be available for the first time on March 13. Realme 6 key specifications include MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, full-HD+ display, and quad rear cameras. With these specifications and its aggressive pricing, the phone will be going head to head with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro in the Indian market.
To give you an idea of how the new Realme phone stacks up against the Redmi Note 8 Pro, we have the compared the two phones, based on their specifications and price in India.
Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The smartphone also comes in 6GB + 64GB variant at Rs. 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 15,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India this week.
In contrast, Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is also available in three variants, starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The other two variants - 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage - are currently priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.
Both Realme 6 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, however, the size of the screens differ by a few inches. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In contrast, Realme 6 comes with a 6.50-inch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Additionally, Realme 6 runs on the latest Realme UI, based on Android 10 out-of-box whereas, the Redmi Note 8 Pro came with Android 9 Pie but recently received Android 10 update with MIUI on top.
Moreover, Realme 6 measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams while the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro measures 161.7x76.4x8.81mm and weighs 200 grams.
The newly launched Realme 6 comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main shooter. The other three cameras include 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth sensing and macro shots. Additionally, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with a quad camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras.
In terms of the battery, the Realme 6 houses a 4300mAh battery while the Redmi Note 8 Pro contains a 4500mAh battery. Both smartphones support fast charging.
|Ratings
|Overall NDTV Rating
|Design Rating
|Display Rating
|Software Rating
|Performance Rating
|Battery Life Rating
|Camera Rating
|Value for Money Rating
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Realme
|Xiaomi
|Model
|6
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Release date
|5th March 2020
|29th August 2019
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|162.10 x 74.80 x 9.60
|161.70 x 76.40 x 8.81
|Weight (g)
|191.00
|200.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|4300
|4500
|Removable battery
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Proprietary
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Colours
|Comet White, Comet Blue
|Halo White, Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Electric Blue
|Body type
|-
|Glass
|DISPLAY
|Screen size (inches)
|6.50
|6.53
|Resolution
|1080x2400 pixels
|1080x2340 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|2.05GHz octa-core
|octa-core (2x2.05GHz + 6x2GHz)
|Processor make
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|256
|512
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|64-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Front camera
|16-megapixel (f/2.0)
|20-megapixel (f/2.0)
|Front flash
|No
|No
|Pop-Up Camera
|-
|No
|Front autofocus
|-
|No
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9 Pie
|Skin
|Realme UI
|MIUI 10
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|Yes, v 5.00
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|Yes
|Yes
|USB OTG
|-
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SENSORS
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|Face unlock
|-
|Yes
