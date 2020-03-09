Technology News
Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The newly launched Realme 6 and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro, both come in three storage variants.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 9 March 2020 16:06 IST
Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in August 2019, where Realme 6 debuted last week

Highlights
  • Both phones have quad rear camera setups
  • Both the phones also have the same MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro has a bigger battery at 4500mAh battery

Realme 6 along with its Pro variant was unveiled last week. The Realme 6 will first go on sale in India on March 11 while the Realme 6 Pro will be available for the first time on March 13. Realme 6 key specifications include MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, full-HD+ display, and quad rear cameras. With these specifications and its aggressive pricing, the phone will be going head to head with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro in the Indian market.

To give you an idea of how the new Realme phone stacks up against the Redmi Note 8 Pro, we have the compared the two phones, based on their specifications and price in India.

Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India

Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The smartphone also comes in 6GB + 64GB variant at Rs. 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 15,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India this week.

In contrast, Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is also available in three variants, starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The other two variants - 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage - are currently priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications

Both Realme 6 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, however, the size of the screens differ by a few inches. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In contrast, Realme 6 comes with a 6.50-inch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Additionally, Realme 6 runs on the latest Realme UI, based on Android 10 out-of-box whereas, the Redmi Note 8 Pro came with Android 9 Pie but recently received Android 10 update with MIUI on top.

Moreover, Realme 6 measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams while the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro measures 161.7x76.4x8.81mm and weighs 200 grams.

Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Camera, battery

The newly launched Realme 6 comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main shooter. The other three cameras include 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth sensing and macro shots. Additionally, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with a quad camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras.

In terms of the battery, the Realme 6 houses a 4300mAh battery while the Redmi Note 8 Pro contains a 4500mAh battery. Both smartphones support fast charging.

Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro comparison
  Realme 6
Realme 6
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandRealmeXiaomi
Model6Redmi Note 8 Pro
Release date5th March 202029th August 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)162.10 x 74.80 x 9.60161.70 x 76.40 x 8.81
Weight (g)191.00200.00
Battery capacity (mAh)43004500
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursComet White, Comet BlueHalo White, Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Electric Blue
Body type-Glass
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.53
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.05GHz octa-coreocta-core (2x2.05GHz + 6x2GHz)
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G90TMediaTek Helio G90T
RAM4GB6GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)20-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNoNo
Pop-Up Camera-No
Front autofocus-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinRealme UIMIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
USB OTG-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 6, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi, Realme, Realme 6 Specifications, Realme 6 Price, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price, Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications
