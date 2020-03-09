Realme 6 along with its Pro variant was unveiled last week. The Realme 6 will first go on sale in India on March 11 while the Realme 6 Pro will be available for the first time on March 13. Realme 6 key specifications include MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, full-HD+ display, and quad rear cameras. With these specifications and its aggressive pricing, the phone will be going head to head with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro in the Indian market.

To give you an idea of how the new Realme phone stacks up against the Redmi Note 8 Pro, we have the compared the two phones, based on their specifications and price in India.

Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India

Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The smartphone also comes in 6GB + 64GB variant at Rs. 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 15,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India this week.

In contrast, Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is also available in three variants, starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The other two variants - 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage - are currently priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications

Both Realme 6 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, however, the size of the screens differ by a few inches. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In contrast, Realme 6 comes with a 6.50-inch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Additionally, Realme 6 runs on the latest Realme UI, based on Android 10 out-of-box whereas, the Redmi Note 8 Pro came with Android 9 Pie but recently received Android 10 update with MIUI on top.

Moreover, Realme 6 measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams while the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro measures 161.7x76.4x8.81mm and weighs 200 grams.

Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Camera, battery

The newly launched Realme 6 comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main shooter. The other three cameras include 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth sensing and macro shots. Additionally, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with a quad camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras.

In terms of the battery, the Realme 6 houses a 4300mAh battery while the Redmi Note 8 Pro contains a 4500mAh battery. Both smartphones support fast charging.