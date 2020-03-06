Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 6: What's the Difference

Realme made a big splash in the smartphone market with the announcement of its Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 phones on Thursday. The Realme 6 Pro is a mid-range device while the Realme 6 is a more budget friendly option and both offer some impressive specifications. Both smartphones come in three RAM and storage configurations and pack 90Hz refresh rate screens and this is where the similarities pretty much end. So, let's take a look at what sets the Realme 6 Pro apart from the Realme 6.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 6: Price in India

The base model of the Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999 and comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 17,999, while the top-end variant, 8GB RAM + 128GB, is available for Rs. 18,999. The Realme 6 Pro is available in two colour options, Lightening Blue and Lightening Orange. It will be available for purchase starting March 13.

In comparison, the three variants of the Realme 6 are priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB option, and Rs. 15,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. There are two colour options here as well namely, Comet Blue and Comet White. The Realme 6 will be available for purchase starting March 11.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 6: Specifications

Both the phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Realme UI, based on Android 10. The Realme 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Chinese company claims it has a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 6, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with the same refresh rate and aspect ratio, but a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the Pro variant has the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 618 GPU and the Realme 6 Pro has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM. The non-Pro variant comes with octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The Realme 6 is available in up to 8GB RAM LPDDR4x quad-channel RAM configuration.

In the realm of optics, both the Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6 have quad camera setups on the back. The former has a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture. Additionally, you will get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.5 aperture, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The primary, secondary, and quaternary cameras on the Realme 6 are the same as its older sibling. The only difference is that the third sensor is a 2-megapixel f/2.4 lens for portrait shots.

The Realme 6 Pro has two selfie cameras. One of them is a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and the other is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens which gives a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees. On the other hand, the Realme 6 has a single selfie camera that comes with 16-megapixel resolution and f/2.0 aperture.

Both the phones have quad rear cameras

For storing all your data, both the Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6 come with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage options, which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. For connectivity, the Realme 6 Pro includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The connectivity options on the Realme 6 are mostly the same as the Pro variant with two key differences, Bluetooth v5.0 instead of v5.1 and no NavIC support. Both phones have the same sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Coming to the battery, both phones have 4,300mAh capacity with support for 30W Flash Charge. The dimensions of the two phones are slightly different with the Realme 6 Pro coming in at 163.8x75.8x8.9mm in size and weighing 202 grams while the Realme 6 comes in at 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighing 191 grams, making it a pinch smaller and lighter than the Realme 6 Pro.