Technology News
loading

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 6: What's the Difference

Realme 6 Pro has a slightly different camera setup compared to the Realme 6. Both phone, however, have the same battery capacity.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 March 2020 12:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 6: What's the Difference

Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 have different hole-punch camera setups

Highlights
  • The Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 have launched in India
  • Realme 6 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC
  • The Realme 6 packs MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Realme made a big splash in the smartphone market with the announcement of its Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 phones on Thursday. The Realme 6 Pro is a mid-range device while the Realme 6 is a more budget friendly option and both offer some impressive specifications. Both smartphones come in three RAM and storage configurations and pack 90Hz refresh rate screens and this is where the similarities pretty much end. So, let's take a look at what sets the Realme 6 Pro apart from the Realme 6.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 6: Price in India

The base model of the Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999 and comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 17,999, while the top-end variant, 8GB RAM + 128GB, is available for Rs. 18,999. The Realme 6 Pro is available in two colour options, Lightening Blue and Lightening Orange. It will be available for purchase starting March 13.

In comparison, the three variants of the Realme 6 are priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB option, and Rs. 15,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. There are two colour options here as well namely, Comet Blue and Comet White. The Realme 6 will be available for purchase starting March 11.

 

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 6: Specifications

Both the phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Realme UI, based on Android 10. The Realme 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Chinese company claims it has a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 6, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with the same refresh rate and aspect ratio, but a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the Pro variant has the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 618 GPU and the Realme 6 Pro has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM. The non-Pro variant comes with octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The Realme 6 is available in up to 8GB RAM LPDDR4x quad-channel RAM configuration.

In the realm of optics, both the Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6 have quad camera setups on the back. The former has a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture. Additionally, you will get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.5 aperture, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The primary, secondary, and quaternary cameras on the Realme 6 are the same as its older sibling. The only difference is that the third sensor is a 2-megapixel f/2.4 lens for portrait shots.

The Realme 6 Pro has two selfie cameras. One of them is a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and the other is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens which gives a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees. On the other hand, the Realme 6 has a single selfie camera that comes with 16-megapixel resolution and f/2.0 aperture.

Realme 6 pro vs 6 back realme 6 pro back

Both the phones have quad rear cameras

 

For storing all your data, both the Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6 come with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage options, which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. For connectivity, the Realme 6 Pro includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The connectivity options on the Realme 6 are mostly the same as the Pro variant with two key differences, Bluetooth v5.0 instead of v5.1 and no NavIC support. Both phones have the same sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Coming to the battery, both phones have 4,300mAh capacity with support for 30W Flash Charge. The dimensions of the two phones are slightly different with the Realme 6 Pro coming in at 163.8x75.8x8.9mm in size and weighing 202 grams while the Realme 6 comes in at 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighing 191 grams, making it a pinch smaller and lighter than the Realme 6 Pro.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 6 comparison
  Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6
Realme 6
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealme
Model6 Pro6
Release date5th March 20205th March 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)163.80 x 75.80 x 8.90162.10 x 74.80 x 9.60
Weight (g)202.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)43004300
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursLightning Blue, Lightning OrangeComet White, Comet Blue
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.606.50
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.05GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GMediaTek Helio G90T
RAM6GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 12-megapixel (f/2.5) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinRealme UIRealme UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
3D face recognition-No
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Pro price in India, Realme 6 Pro specifications, Realme 6, Realme 6 price in India, Realme 6 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
First Nokia 5G Phone to Launch on March 19, Says HMD Global
Twitter Bans Posts That 'Dehumanize' People in Connection With Diseases

Related Stories

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 6: What's the Difference
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  4. Moto G8 Goes Official Packing Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery
  5. Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report
  6. Nokia 5G Phone to Launch on March 19, Says HMD Global
  7. Realme 6 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  9. Realme Band Arrives in India With Cricket Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring
  10. All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Next Indian Movie, Guilty
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Tipped to Use 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC; Likely to Feature in Redmi Note 9 Pro-China Variant
  2. Durian Fruit Can Be Used to Charge Your Phone's Battery: Study
  3. Mi 10 India Variant Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Apple, Netflix, Amazon Pull Out of SXSW Over Coronavirus Concerns
  5. Twitter Bans Posts That 'Dehumanize' People in Connection With Diseases
  6. First Nokia 5G Phone to Launch on March 19, Says HMD Global
  7. NASA Names Next Mars Rover 'Perseverance'
  8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to 'Reconsider' Africa Plans, Partly Over Coronavirus Fears
  9. Amazon Vows to Act on Price-Gouging on Coronavirus Goods
  10. Google Assistant for Android Can Now Read Entire Webpages Aloud to You
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.