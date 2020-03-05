Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 6 Pro has today gone official as the latest offering from the Oppo spin-off in its bread and butter numerical series of phones. The Realme 6 Pro marks a shift towards the more premium side of the smartphone market, both in terms of internal hardware and pricing, over its predecessor. The Realme 6 Pro packs a 64-megapixel quad camera setup, a 90Hz display, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. But is the Realme 6 Pro a meaningful upgrade over the Realme 5 Pro? Here's how the two phones stack up against each other in terms of pricing and specifications:
Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant, while the 6GB+ 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999. As for the top-end 8GB+128GB model, it will set buyers back by Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in two colour options - Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.
As for the Realme 5 Pro, it recently received a price cut and now starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 6GB+64GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB+128GB configuration is now up for grabs at Rs. 15,999 in India. It comes in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour options.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 Pro runs Android 10 with the Realme UI custom skin on top. It packs a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 6 Pro also comes with support for NaVIC, the navigation system developed by India's ISRO.
Coming to the Realme 5 Pro, it is also a dual-SIM (Nano) phone and started receiving the Android 10 update with Realme UI in India last month. It features 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a lower 60Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of peak brightness, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).
Camera department is where the Realme 6 Pro has made some notable improvements. It features a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture and 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a pill-shaped hole-punch that houses a 16-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 105-degree field of view.
Realme 5 Pro also has a quad rear camera setup, but it includes a lower-resolution 48-megapixel main camera with the Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.79 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Unlike the Realme 6 Pro that has two selfie cameras, the Realme 5 Pro has a single 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.
The Realme 6 Pro packs a 4,300mAh battery that comes with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. Notably, the 5V/6A charger will come bundled in the retail package. Dimensions of the Realme 6 Pro are 163.8x75.8x202mm and it tips the scales at 202 grams. Connectivity is handled by 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NaVIC, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS.
As for the Realme 5 Pro, it comes equipped with a 4,035mAh battery that is compatible with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Dimensions of the phone are 157x74.2x8.9mm and its weight is 184 grams. Connectivity on the Realme 5 Pro is handled by 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Beidu, and GLONASS.
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Realme
|Realme
|Model
|6 Pro
|5 Pro
|Release date
|5th March 2020
|20th August 2019
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|163.80 x 75.80 x 8.90
|157.00 x 74.20 x 8.90
|Weight (g)
|202.00
|184.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|4300
|4035
|Removable battery
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|VOOC
|Colours
|Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange
|Crystal Green, Crystal Blue
|Wireless charging
|-
|No
|DISPLAY
|Screen size (inches)
|6.60
|6.30
|Resolution
|1080x2400 pixels
|1080x2340 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|octa-core
|2.3GHz octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|RAM
|8GB
|4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|256
|256
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 12-megapixel (f/2.5) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.24)
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Phase detection autofocus
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Front camera
|16-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
|16-megapixel (f/2.0)
|Front flash
|No
|No
|Pop-Up Camera
|-
|No
|Front autofocus
|-
|No
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9 Pie
|Skin
|Realme UI
|ColorOS 6.0
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|Yes, v 5.00
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|Yes
|Yes
|USB OTG
|-
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SENSORS
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|Face unlock
|-
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|-
|Yes
