Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 6 Pro has today gone official as the latest offering from the Oppo spin-off in its bread and butter numerical series of phones. The Realme 6 Pro marks a shift towards the more premium side of the smartphone market, both in terms of internal hardware and pricing, over its predecessor. The Realme 6 Pro packs a 64-megapixel quad camera setup, a 90Hz display, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. But is the Realme 6 Pro a meaningful upgrade over the Realme 5 Pro? Here's how the two phones stack up against each other in terms of pricing and specifications:

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro price in India

Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant, while the 6GB+ 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999. As for the top-end 8GB+128GB model, it will set buyers back by Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in two colour options - Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.

As for the Realme 5 Pro, it recently received a price cut and now starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 6GB+64GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB+128GB configuration is now up for grabs at Rs. 15,999 in India. It comes in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour options.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 Pro runs Android 10 with the Realme UI custom skin on top. It packs a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 6 Pro also comes with support for NaVIC, the navigation system developed by India's ISRO.

Coming to the Realme 5 Pro, it is also a dual-SIM (Nano) phone and started receiving the Android 10 update with Realme UI in India last month. It features 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a lower 60Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of peak brightness, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Camera department is where the Realme 6 Pro has made some notable improvements. It features a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture and 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a pill-shaped hole-punch that houses a 16-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 105-degree field of view.

Realme 6 Pro and Realme 5 Pro both have a quad rear camera setup

Realme 5 Pro also has a quad rear camera setup, but it includes a lower-resolution 48-megapixel main camera with the Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.79 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Unlike the Realme 6 Pro that has two selfie cameras, the Realme 5 Pro has a single 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Realme 6 Pro packs a 4,300mAh battery that comes with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. Notably, the 5V/6A charger will come bundled in the retail package. Dimensions of the Realme 6 Pro are 163.8x75.8x202mm and it tips the scales at 202 grams. Connectivity is handled by 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NaVIC, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS.

As for the Realme 5 Pro, it comes equipped with a 4,035mAh battery that is compatible with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Dimensions of the phone are 157x74.2x8.9mm and its weight is 184 grams. Connectivity on the Realme 5 Pro is handled by 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Beidu, and GLONASS.