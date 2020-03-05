Technology News
Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 6 Pro packs more capable camera hardware, better display, and faster processor among other upgrades.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 5 March 2020 15:45 IST
Realme 6 Pro features dual selfie cameras housed in a pill-shaped hole-punch

Highlights
  • Realme 6 Pro adds a 12-megapixel telephoto camera
  • It has a 90Hz display, while the Realme 5 Pro has a 60Hz panel
  • Realme 6 Pro comes with support for NaVIC navigation system

Realme 6 Pro has today gone official as the latest offering from the Oppo spin-off in its bread and butter numerical series of phones. The Realme 6 Pro marks a shift towards the more premium side of the smartphone market, both in terms of internal hardware and pricing, over its predecessor. The Realme 6 Pro packs a 64-megapixel quad camera setup, a 90Hz display, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. But is the Realme 6 Pro a meaningful upgrade over the Realme 5 Pro? Here's how the two phones stack up against each other in terms of pricing and specifications:

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro price in India   

Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant, while the 6GB+ 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999. As for the top-end 8GB+128GB model, it will set buyers back by Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in two colour options - Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.

As for the Realme 5 Pro, it recently received a price cut and now starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 6GB+64GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB+128GB configuration is now up for grabs at Rs. 15,999 in India. It comes in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour options.

 

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro specifications 

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 Pro runs Android 10 with the Realme UI custom skin on top. It packs a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 6 Pro also comes with support for NaVIC, the navigation system developed by India's ISRO.

Coming to the Realme 5 Pro, it is also a dual-SIM (Nano) phone and started receiving the Android 10 update with Realme UI in India last month. It features 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a lower 60Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of peak brightness, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Camera department is where the Realme 6 Pro has made some notable improvements. It features a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture and 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a pill-shaped hole-punch that houses a 16-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 105-degree field of view.

realme 6pro vs 5pro compare body Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro

Realme 6 Pro  and Realme 5 Pro both have a quad rear camera setup

 

Realme 5 Pro also has a quad rear camera setup, but it includes a lower-resolution 48-megapixel main camera with the Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.79 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Unlike the Realme 6 Pro that has two selfie cameras, the Realme 5 Pro has a single 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Realme 6 Pro packs a 4,300mAh battery that comes with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. Notably, the 5V/6A charger will come bundled in the retail package. Dimensions of the Realme 6 Pro are 163.8x75.8x202mm and it tips the scales at 202 grams. Connectivity is handled by 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NaVIC, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS.

As for the Realme 5 Pro, it comes equipped with a 4,035mAh battery that is compatible with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Dimensions of the phone are 157x74.2x8.9mm and its weight is 184 grams. Connectivity on the Realme 5 Pro is handled by 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Beidu, and GLONASS.

Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealme
Model6 Pro5 Pro
Release date5th March 202020th August 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)163.80 x 75.80 x 8.90157.00 x 74.20 x 8.90
Weight (g)202.00184.00
Battery capacity (mAh)43004035
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOC
ColoursLightning Blue, Lightning OrangeCrystal Green, Crystal Blue
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.606.30
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.3GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GQualcomm Snapdragon 712
RAM8GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 12-megapixel (f/2.5) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.24)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNoNo
Pop-Up Camera-No
Front autofocus-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinRealme UIColorOS 6.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
USB OTG-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4035mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Nadeem Sarwar
Google Pixel Phones Start Getting the ‘Feature Drop’ Update With New Features, Improvements

