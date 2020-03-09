Realme 6 Pro was recently launched in India and stands as a value for money option in the smartphone market. It has been competitively priced with other smartphones including the Poco X2, which like the Realme 6 Pro, offers impressive specifications without burning a hole in your pocket. The Realme 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC while the Poco X2 has the Snapdragon 730G SoC inside. Let's take a look at how the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2 stack up against each other, at least on paper.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 Price in India

The Realme 6 Pro comes in three variants namely, 6GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 16,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs. 17,999, and the top-end variant, 8GB RAM + 128GB, priced at Rs. 18,999. It is available in Lightening Blue and Lightening Orange and will go on sale for the first time on March 13.

The Poco X2, like the Realme 6 Pro, comes in three configurations and adds a 256GB storage option - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The first is priced at Rs. 15,999, the second at Rs. 16,999, and the third variant at Rs. 19,999. The Poco X2 is available in three colour options, Matrix Purple, Pheonix Red, and Atlantis Blue. The phone is available on Flipkart.com.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 Specifications

Both Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2 have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with resective skin on top. The Realme 6 Pro has Realme UI while the Poco X2 has MIUI 11. Talking about the display, the Realme 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the other hand, Poco X2 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 395ppi. Additionally, the Poco X2 display supports with 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Realme 6 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM. The Poco X2 by the Xiaomi sub-brand comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. It also packs Adreno 618 GPU and the LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM up to 8GB.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 6 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.5 aperture, and finally a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The Poco X2 also comes with a quad rear camera setup with the primary shooter including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.89 aperture. The camera setup also houses an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f2.2/ aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the Realme 6 Pro has a dual selfie camera setup housed in a hole-punch design. There is a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens with a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees. Like the Realme phone, the Poco X2 also has dual cameras in a hole-punch design with a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 2-megapixel secondary image sensor.

Realme 6 Pro, Poco X2 have quad cameras

When it comes to storage, there are two options for the Realme 6 Pro – 64GB and 128GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the other hand, the Poco X2 gives customers three storage variants - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. For connectivity, the Realme 6 Pro includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC support, and a USB Type-C port. The Poco X2 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ AGPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C charging port. Both the phones have side mounted fingerprint scanners.

The Realme 6 Pro is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge while the Poco X2 has a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W Fast Charge. Talking about dimensions, the former is 163.8x75.8x8.9mm in size and weighs 202 grams while the latter is 165.3x76.6x8.79mm and weighs slightly more at 208 grams.