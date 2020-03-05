Technology News
Realme 6 vs Realme 5: What's the Difference

Realme 6 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, whereas Realme 5 is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 March 2020 16:51 IST
Realme 6 (left) and Realme 5, both come with expandable storage

Highlights
  • Realme 6 comes with a 90Hz display
  • It has a smaller 4,300mAh battery compared to the Realme 5
  • Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999

Realme 6 has just been launched in India with 90Hz display and hole-punch selfie camera design. Realme has packed some impressive specifications in the phone that stands firm in the budget friendly category. It is a follow up to last year's Realme 5 that was a budget smartphone as well. The company, however, is touting it as a successor to Realme 5 Pro. Let's put the two phones, Realme 6 and Realme 5, head to head and see what all improvements the Chinese company has made in the new smartphone.

Realme 6 vs Realme 5: Price in India

The Realme 6 comes in three configurations, 4GB + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB. The first variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, the second at Rs. 14,999, and the third is priced at Rs. 15,999. The Realme 6 will be available in two colour variants, Comet Blue and Comet White, when it goes on sale on March 11.

On the other hand, the Realme 5 starts at Rs. 8,999 for its 3GB + 32GB variant. The 4GB + 64GB model of the phone is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the 4GB + 128GB variant sells for Rs. 10,999, according to Realme's website. The phone is available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

 

Realme 6 vs Realme 5: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 runs on Android 10 with the company's Realme UI on top while the Realme 5 has ColorOS 6 on top of Android 9 Pie. Talking about the screens on the two phones, the Realme 6 has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Realme 5 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels).

Powering the Realme 6 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. In contrast, the older Realme 5 has an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with a maximum of 4GB RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 6 features a quad camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture for portrait shots, and finally, another 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture macro lens. Realme 5 also packs a quad camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor.

On the front, the Realme 6 has a hole-punch selfie camera with a 16-megapixel sensor and f/2.0 aperture while the Realme 5 houses a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front camera in a notch.

Realme backs realme back

Realme 6 and Realme 5, both phones come with quad cameras on the back

 

In terms of the storage, you get 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage with the Realme 6, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 has 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage variants, all of which, like the Realme 6, can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For connectivity, the newer phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0. The older Realme 5 phone packs Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G VoLTE. Additionally, you will get USB Type-C port on the Realme 6, whereas the Realme 5 comes with a MicroUSB port. Both devices have fingerprint scanners, however it is side mounted on the Realme 6 and rear mounted on the Realme 5.

In terms of battery, there is 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support in the Realme 6 while the previous generation phone has a larger 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The former is 162.1x74.8x8.9mm in size and weighs 191 grams while the latter 164.4x75.6x9.3mm in size and weighs around 198 grams.

Realme 6 vs Realme 5 comparison
  Realme 6
Realme 6
Realme 5
Realme 5
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealme
Model65
Release date5th March 202020th August 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)162.10 x 74.80 x 9.60164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30
Weight (g)191.00198.00
Battery capacity (mAh)43005000
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietary-
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursComet White, Comet BlueCrystal Blue, Crystal Purple
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.50
Resolution1080x2400 pixels720x1600 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:9-
HARDWARE
Processor2.05GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G90TQualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinRealme UIColorOS 6.0.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYes-
Number of SIMs22
USB OTG-Yes
Micro-USB-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
3D face recognitionNo-
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 5, Realme 6, Realme 5 Price in India, Realme 5 specifications, Realme 6 price in India, Realme 6 specifications
Vineet Washington
India May Airlift Components From China to Help Local Tech Industry Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Controls Increase Surveillance 'Danger'

