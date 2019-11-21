Technology News
Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8 are both powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 14:05 IST
Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 5s and the Redmi Note 8 both start at Rs. 9,999 in India

Highlights
  • Realme 5s packs a larger 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
  • Both the phones feature a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • Redmi Note 8 offers more RAM and faster 18W charging

Realme 5s went official earlier today and it hits the shelves in India starting at Rs. 9,999, packing a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera. The latest Realme budget offering comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Going by the asking price and specifications, the Realme 5s goes up against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro. Read on to find out how the two phone stack up and which one comes out as the more capable offering, at least on paper.

Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 price in India    

The Realme 5s starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999. The Realme 5s will be available in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 also starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model, while the higher-end 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 is available in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options.

Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 specifications   

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5s runs ColorOS 6 skin based on Android Pie, while the Redmi Note 8 runs MIUI 10.3 based on Android Pie. Coming to the hardware specifications, the Realme 5s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.realme 5s front gadgets 360

Both the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8 are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. However, the Redmi Note 8 offer up to 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage, while the Realme 5s packs only 4GB of RAM ticking alongside a peak 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, the Redmi Note 8 offers storage expansion up to 512GB via a microSD card, while the Realme 5s limits storage expansion to 256GB only.

In the camera department, both the phones pack four sensors at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The Realme 5s' 48-megapixel primary camera has an f/1.8 aperture and employs the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view and an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. A 13-megapixel camera is there on the front to handle selfies.

Redmi Note 8 Pro also employs a 48-megapixel main camera, but with a slightly larger f/1.79 aperture. The main snapper is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, and a couple of 2-megapixel cameras with an f/2.4 aperture – one serving as a macro shooter and the other one for depth sensing. Selfies on the Redmi Note 8 are handled by a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.realme 5s back gadgets 360

Realme 5s packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and comes bundled with a charger of equivalent capacity in the retail package. The Redmi Note 8 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging that is facilitated by the 18W charger in the phone's retail package.

Connectivity options on the Realme 5s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Beidou, Galileo, and Glonass. It tips the scales at 198 grams and measures 164.4x75.6x9.3mm. Sensors packed inside the Realme 5s include accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, gyroscope, compass, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

As for the Redmi Note 8, connectivity options on the Xiaomi phone include a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, and Wi-Fi Direct. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Redmi Note 8's dimensions are 158.3x75.3x8.35mm and it weighs 188 grams.

Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 comparison
  Realme 5s
Realme 5s
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeXiaomi
Model5sRedmi Note 8
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30158.30 x 75.30 x 8.35
Weight (g)198.00188.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50004000
Removable batteryNoNo
ColoursCrystal Blue, Crystal Purple, Crystal RedNeptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black
Release date-29th August 2019
Body type-Glass
Fast charging-Proprietary
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.30
Resolution720x1600 pixels1080x2280 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-19.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera13-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinColorOS 6.0MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes
USB OTGYes-
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
USB Type-C-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
