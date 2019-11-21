Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared

AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Realme 5s went official earlier today and it hits the shelves in India starting at Rs. 9,999, packing a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera. The latest Realme budget offering comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Going by the asking price and specifications, the Realme 5s goes up against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro. Read on to find out how the two phone stack up and which one comes out as the more capable offering, at least on paper.
The Realme 5s starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999. The Realme 5s will be available in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 also starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model, while the higher-end 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 is available in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5s runs ColorOS 6 skin based on Android Pie, while the Redmi Note 8 runs MIUI 10.3 based on Android Pie. Coming to the hardware specifications, the Realme 5s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.
Both the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8 are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. However, the Redmi Note 8 offer up to 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage, while the Realme 5s packs only 4GB of RAM ticking alongside a peak 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, the Redmi Note 8 offers storage expansion up to 512GB via a microSD card, while the Realme 5s limits storage expansion to 256GB only.
In the camera department, both the phones pack four sensors at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The Realme 5s' 48-megapixel primary camera has an f/1.8 aperture and employs the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view and an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. A 13-megapixel camera is there on the front to handle selfies.
Redmi Note 8 Pro also employs a 48-megapixel main camera, but with a slightly larger f/1.79 aperture. The main snapper is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, and a couple of 2-megapixel cameras with an f/2.4 aperture – one serving as a macro shooter and the other one for depth sensing. Selfies on the Redmi Note 8 are handled by a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
Realme 5s packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and comes bundled with a charger of equivalent capacity in the retail package. The Redmi Note 8 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging that is facilitated by the 18W charger in the phone's retail package.
Connectivity options on the Realme 5s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Beidou, Galileo, and Glonass. It tips the scales at 198 grams and measures 164.4x75.6x9.3mm. Sensors packed inside the Realme 5s include accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, gyroscope, compass, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication.
As for the Redmi Note 8, connectivity options on the Xiaomi phone include a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, and Wi-Fi Direct. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Redmi Note 8's dimensions are 158.3x75.3x8.35mm and it weighs 188 grams.
|Ratings
|Overall NDTV Rating
|-
|Design Rating
|-
|Display Rating
|-
|Software Rating
|-
|Performance Rating
|-
|Battery Life Rating
|-
|Camera Rating
|-
|Value for Money Rating
|-
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Realme
|Xiaomi
|Model
|5s
|Redmi Note 8
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30
|158.30 x 75.30 x 8.35
|Weight (g)
|198.00
|188.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|5000
|4000
|Removable battery
|No
|No
|Colours
|Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, Crystal Red
|Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black
|Release date
|-
|29th August 2019
|Body type
|-
|Glass
|Fast charging
|-
|Proprietary
|DISPLAY
|Screen size (inches)
|6.50
|6.30
|Resolution
|720x1600 pixels
|1080x2280 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|-
|19.5:9
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|2GHz octa-core
|octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|256
|512
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|Rear autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Front camera
|13-megapixel
|13-megapixel (f/2.0)
|Front flash
|No
|-
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Skin
|ColorOS 6.0
|MIUI 10
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|Yes
|USB OTG
|Yes
|-
|Micro-USB
|Yes
|-
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type-C
|-
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SENSORS
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
