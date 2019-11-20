Technology News
Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?

The Realme 5s has a 48-megapixel main rear sensor, while the Realme 5 doesn’t.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 17:08 IST
Realme 5s (left) and Realme 5 (right) both sport a 6.5-inch display

Highlights
  • Realme 5s and Realme 5 both have a quad rear camera setup
  • Both the phones support Bluetooth v5, and 3.5mm audio jack
  • Both the phones weigh the same at 198 grams

Realme 5s has been launched in India, as a slightly upgraded version of the Realme 5. The Realme 5s comes with a quad rear camera setup that integrates a 48-megapixel main sensor, while the Realme 5 comes with a 12-megapixel main camera, even though it comes equipped with four rear sensors as well. Apart from this distinction, there is little else that is different between the two phones. The Realme 5s camera setup at the back matches the one seen on the Realme 5 Pro, although the rest of the specifications match with the Realme 5 variant. Both the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro were launched in India in August this year.

We pit the Realme 5s against the Realme 5 to see how much of an upgrade the new variant has gotten, on paper at least.

Realme 5s vs Realme 5 price in India

The newly launched Realme 5s is priced in India starting at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999. The phone comes in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red. It will go on sale from November 29 via Flipkart and Realme.com, and its first sale held at 12pm (noon) IST. Launch offers include no-cost EMIs and up to Rs. 7,000 benefits from Reliance Jio.

Realme 5, on the other hand, comes in an additional lower 3GB + 32GB model, and its price in India is set at Rs. 8,999. The 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 9,999, and the 4GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 10,999. The phone is available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores as well. It has gone on sale in Crystal Purple and Crystal Blue colour options.

Realme 5s vs Realme 5 specifications

Highlighting the biggest and possibly the only major difference between the two phones, the Realme 5s packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper that employs the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree (±1.5-degree) field of view and an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The Realme 5, on the other hand, bears a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). All the other three rear sensors are same as the Realme 5s.


On the front, both the phones sport a 13-megapixel selfie snapper that supports AI Beautification tech. The two phones also support dual-SIM (Nano) slots, run on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 software, sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display, and are powered by the Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor.

The Realme 5s packs 4GB RAM only, while Realme 5s offers 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options. Similarly, Realme 5s offers 64GB and 128GB storage options, while the Realme 5 also offers an additional 32GB storage options alongside the 64GB and 128GB options. Both the phones come with a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Realme 5s and Realme 5 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Both the phones pack a large 5,000mAh battery, measure 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and weigh at 198 grams. Sensors packed inside the Realme 5s and Realme 5 includes accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, gyroscope, compass, and a rear fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Realme 5
Realme 5
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealme
Model5s5
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30
Weight (g)198.00198.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50005000
Removable batteryNo-
ColoursCrystal Blue, Crystal Purple, Crystal RedCrystal Blue, Crystal Purple
Release date-20th August 2019
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.50
Resolution720x1600 pixels720x1600 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera13-megapixel13-megapixel
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinColorOS 6.0ColorOS 6.0.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?
