Realme 5i vs Realme 5s vs Realme 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared

All three phones – the Realme 5, Realme 5s, and Realme 5i - are powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, have a quad rear camera setup, a large 5,000mAh battery, and sport an HD display.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 18:45 IST
Realme 5i (left), Realme 5s, and Realme 5 (right) all have a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • The Realme 5i starts at Rs. 8,999, comes in two colour options
  • All three phones run on Android Pie software, pack 4GB RAM
  • The phones are available on Flipkart and Realme.com website

Realme 5i, another variant in the Realme 5 series, was launched in India, and the phone is positioned to be a slightly pared down version of the vanilla Realme 5. With the addition of the Realme 5i, there are now three phones in the Realme 5 series – Realme 5, Realme 5i, and Realme 5s. The new entrant has an identical processor, identical battery, and an HD display just like the other two, but comes with tweaks in the camera department. For instance, the Realme 5 and Realme 5s sport a 13-megapixel selfie camera, but the Realme 5i strips it down to 8-megapixel.

We pit the newly launched Realme 5i against the Realme 5 and Realme 5s to see how the new entrant is different from the other two, and give you more clarity on which one to buy.

Realme 5i vs Realme 5s vs Realme 5 price in India

Realme 5i is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB option, and has been made available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green options. The phone will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST on January 15 via Flipkart and Realme.com website. Launch offers include Rs. 7,550 worth of benefits from Jio, 10 percent SuperCash via MobiKwik, and extra exchange discount via Cashify.

Realme 5s was launched in November last year, and its price is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The phone comes in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red options, and is available on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Lastly, Realme 5 comes in a lower 3GB + 32GB model, and its price in India is set at Rs. 8,999. The 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 9,999, and the 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. The phone comes in Crystal Purple and Crystal Blue options, and is available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores as well.

Realme 5i vs Realme 5s vs Realme 5 specifications

Design wise, all three phones look similar with a waterdrop notch up front, a quad camera setup at the back, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The Realme 5i, Realme 5, and Realm 5s support dual-SIM slots, and run on Android Pie based ColorOS software. The Realme 5i features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) in-cell display, while the other two sport a slightly smaller 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display. All three phones are powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

The Realme 5i and Realme 5s pack 4GB RAM only, while Realme 5 offers 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options. Realme 5i offers a single 64GB storage option, whereas the Realme 5s offers 64GB and 128GB storage options. Lastly, the Realme 5 offers an additional 32GB storage options alongside the 64GB and 128GB options. The phones come with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB).

Coming to the quad rear camera setup, the Realme 5s leads the way with a 48-megapixel primary snapper (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter (f/2.25 aperture), a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2-megapixel portrait camera (f/2.4 aperture). The Realme 5i and Realme 5 phones, on the other hand, come with a 12-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). All the other three rear sensors on the Realme 5i and Realme 5 are same as the Realme 5s.

Up front, the Realme 5i has an 8-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0 aperture), while the Realme 5s and Realme 5 both have a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phones pack a 5,000mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The Realme 5s and Realme 5 measure 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and weigh at 198 grams. In comparison, the new Realme 5 measures 164.4x75.00x9.3mm, and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 5s Review

Realme 5 Review

Realme 5i vs Realme 5s vs Realme 5 comparison
  Realme 5i
Realme 5i
Realme 5s
Realme 5s
Realme 5
Realme 5
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealmeRealme
Model5i5s5
Release date7th January 2020-20th August 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 75.00 x 9.30164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30
Weight (g)195.00198.00198.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500050005000
Removable batteryNoNo-
Wireless chargingNo--
ColoursAqua Blue, Forest GreenCrystal Blue, Crystal Purple, Crystal RedCrystal Blue, Crystal Purple
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.526.506.50
Resolution720x1600 pixels720x1600 pixels720x1600 pixels
Aspect ratio20:9--
Pixels per inch (PPI)269--
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core (4x2.2GHz + 4x1.8GHz)2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM4GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel13-megapixel
Front flashNoNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9Android 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinColorOS 6.0.1ColorOS 6.0ColorOS 6.0.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYes--
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
USB OTG-YesYes
Micro-USB-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Realme 5i vs Realme 5s vs Realme 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared
