Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 5i and Redmi Note 8 pack quad rear cameras, while the Galaxy M20 has two cameras at the back.

Updated: 9 January 2020 19:25 IST
Realme 5i and Samsung Galaxy M20 pack a larger battery compared to Redmi Note 8

Realme today launched the Realme 5i, a new phone that is a diluted version of the vanilla Realme 5. The phone packs a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 12-megapixel main camera, and sports an 8-megapixel front camera. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that keeps the lights on for the 6.52-inch HD+ display. The Redmi Note 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also feature comparable specifications, and fall under the same price bracket. Here's a quick comparison of how these phones stack up against each other.

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India

The Realme 5i is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour options. As for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model will set buyers back by Rs. 12,999. On the other hand, Samsung's Galaxy M20 carries a price tag of 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,990. However, it is currently available at Rs. 9,999 for its base variant, and Rs. 10,499 for its high-end model on Amazon.

realme 5i gadgets 360 Realme 5i

Realme 5i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

 

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications 

The Realme 5i boots Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 custom skin on top. It packs a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi of pixel density, and 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, features a slightly larger 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It boots MIUI 10 skin based on Android Pie, and is due for MIUI 11 upgrade based on Android 10.

As for the Galaxy M20, it recently received the One UI v1.1 update based on Android Pie. The Samsung phone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Infinity-V design and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. All three phones feature a notch.

Coming to the internals, the Realme 5i draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, but it offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. As for the Galaxy M20, it goes with the in-house Exynos 7904 SoC ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage that can further be expanded up to 512GB.

realme 5i gadgets 360 front Realme 5i

Realme 5i comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support

 

Coming to the imaging department, the Realme 5i packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle angle snapper with an f/2.25 lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel snappers with an f/2.4 lens for capturing portrait and macro shots. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Xiaomi also equips the Redmi Note 8 Pro with four camera lenses at the back, but it features a higher-resolution 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture. It is supported by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 13-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Galaxy M20 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Samsung has equipped its M-series phone with an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Going by the on-paper specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M20 is the least powerful phone of the trio, if photography prowess is concerned.

redmi note 8 pro gadgets 360 Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 is the only phone of the trio to pack a 48-megapixel rear camera

 

The Realme 5i comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme offering measures 164.4x75x9.3mm and tips the scales at 195 grams.

Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 20 percent smaller 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging standard. The connectivity suite of the Xiaomi offering includes GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi Direct, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and IR blaster. Dimensions of the phone are 158.3x75.3x8.35mm, and it weighs 188 grams.

Lastly, the Galaxy M20 sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports USB Type-C fast charging. Connectivity on the Samsung phone is handled by 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 156.4x74.5x8.8mm and has a heft of 186 grams.

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 comparison
  Realme 5i
Realme 5i
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8
Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy M20
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeXiaomiSamsung
Model5iRedmi Note 8Galaxy M20
Release date7th January 202029th August 2019January 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 75.00 x 9.30158.30 x 75.30 x 8.35-
Weight (g)195.00188.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)500040005000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Wireless chargingNo-No
ColoursAqua Blue, Forest GreenNeptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space BlackCharcoal Black, Ocean Blue
Body type-Glass-
Fast charging-Proprietary-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.526.306.30
Resolution720x1600 pixels1080x2280 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio20:919.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)269--
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core (4x2.2GHz + 4x1.8GHz)octa-core1.6GHz octa-core (2x1.8GHz + 6x1.6GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 665Samsung Exynos 7904
RAM4GB4GB3GB
Internal storage64GB64GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256512512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)13-megapixel (f/1.9) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel (f/2.0)8-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNo-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9Android 9 PieAndroid 8.1 Oreo
SkinColorOS 6.0.1MIUI 10Samsung Experience 9.5 UX
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00YesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
Micro-USB--No
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes-
GyroscopeYesYes-
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes-
For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Realme, Realme 5i, Realme 5i price in India, Realme 5i specifications, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 specifications, Redmi Note 8 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications, Samsung, Xiaomi
