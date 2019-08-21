Realme 5 is here and it is all set to go on sale in India for the first time next week. Unveiled on Tuesday as the successor to the company's Realme 3, the Realme 5 comes with features like a quad camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Chinese smartphone maker is hoping that the beefed up specifications will help it attract more consumers in the budget smartphone segment. The new Realme phone will be going head-to-head with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S, which is priced similarly.

In this article, we take a look at exactly how the Realme 5 fares against the Redmi Note 7S on paper in terms of the specifications and pricing.

Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7s price in India

Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for its base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Realme will also be offering the phone in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants, which will retail at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. Redmi Note 7S base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage costs the same as Realme 5 at Rs. 9,999, however its 4GB + 64GB model retails at Rs. 11,999, which is Rs. 1,000 more than the Realme phone.

Realme 5 will be offered in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours, whereas the Redmi Note 7S is offered in Ruby Red, Oynx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Moonlight White.

Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7s specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 5 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 realme edition on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen. The Redmi Note 7S, on the other hand, runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. Additionally, you will get a rear fingerprint sensor on both Realme and Redmi smartphones.

In terms of the processor, the Realme 5 uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, which is based on 11nm manufacturing process. The Redmi Note 7S comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, which is based on 14nm manufacturing process. With both Realme 5 and Redmi Note 7S, you will get up to 4GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Realme 5 comes with four cameras on the back, including the 12-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The other three cameras are – an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front with f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi Note 7S packs just two cameras on the back with a 48-megapixel camera as the primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture. A 5-megapixel camera acts as the secondary shooter. You will also get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front, same as Realme 5.

Additionally, Realme 5 houses a massive 5,000mAh battery and gets a 10W charger in the box. Xiaomi had put a 4,000mAh battery in the Redmi Note 7S with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4. A 10W charger is bundled with Redmi Note 7S as well.

Among other specifications, there is up to 128GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack in the Realme 5. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7S houses up to 64GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, IR blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lastly, Realme 5 measures 164.4x75.6x9.3mm and weighs 198 grams, whereas Redmi Note 7S' dimensions are 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and it weighs 186 grams.