Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7S: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 5 and Redmi Note 7S, both are priced starting at Rs. 9,999 in India.

21 August 2019
Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7S: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 5 and Redmi Note 7S, both come with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front

Realme 5 is here and it is all set to go on sale in India for the first time next week. Unveiled on Tuesday as the successor to the company's Realme 3, the Realme 5 comes with features like a quad camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Chinese smartphone maker is hoping that the beefed up specifications will help it attract more consumers in the budget smartphone segment. The new Realme phone will be going head-to-head with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S, which is priced similarly.

In this article, we take a look at exactly how the Realme 5 fares against the Redmi Note 7S on paper in terms of the specifications and pricing.

Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7s price in India

Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for its base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Realme will also be offering the phone in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants, which will retail at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. Redmi Note 7S base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage costs the same as Realme 5 at Rs. 9,999, however its 4GB + 64GB model retails at Rs. 11,999, which is Rs. 1,000 more than the Realme phone.

Realme 5 will be offered in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours, whereas the Redmi Note 7S is offered in Ruby Red, Oynx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Moonlight White.

Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7s specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 5 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 realme edition on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen. The Redmi Note 7S, on the other hand, runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. Additionally, you will get a rear fingerprint sensor on both Realme and Redmi smartphones.

In terms of the processor, the Realme 5 uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, which is based on 11nm manufacturing process. The Redmi Note 7S comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, which is based on 14nm manufacturing process. With both Realme 5 and Redmi Note 7S, you will get up to 4GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Realme 5 comes with four cameras on the back, including the 12-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The other three cameras are – an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front with f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi Note 7S packs just two cameras on the back with a 48-megapixel camera as the primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture. A 5-megapixel camera acts as the secondary shooter. You will also get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front, same as Realme 5.

Additionally, Realme 5 houses a massive 5,000mAh battery and gets a 10W charger in the box. Xiaomi had put a 4,000mAh battery in the Redmi Note 7S with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4. A 10W charger is bundled with Redmi Note 7S as well.

Among other specifications, there is up to 128GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack in the Realme 5. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7S houses up to 64GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, IR blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lastly, Realme 5 measures 164.4x75.6x9.3mm and weighs 198 grams, whereas Redmi Note 7S' dimensions are 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and it weighs 186 grams.

Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7S comparison
  Realme 5
Realme 5
Redmi Note 7S
Redmi Note 7S
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandRealmeXiaomi
Model5Redmi Note 7S
Release date20th August 201920th May 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
Weight (g)198.00186.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50004000
ColoursCrystal Blue, Crystal PurpleOnyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue
Body type-Glass
Removable battery-No
Fast charging-Quick Charge 4+
SAR value-1.60
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.30
Resolution720x1600 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-19.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-409
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2.2GHz octa-core (4x2.2GHz + 4x1.8GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIEQualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM4GB3GB
Internal storage128GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesNo
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashYesLED
Front camera13-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinColorOS 6.0.1MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
USB Type-C-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comment
 
 

