Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme X: What’s the Difference?

Realme 5 has the largest 6.5-inch display and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 18:04 IST
Realme 5 (left), Realme 5 Pro (centre), and Realme X (right) all run on Android Pie

Highlights
  • Realme 5 series have a quad camera setup at the back
  • Realme X has a pop-up selfie camera mechanism
  • Realme 5 Pro is the thinnest and lightest of the lot

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have been launched in India, and they offer quad rear camera setups at the back, large batteries, waterdrop-style notches, and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The phones run on ColorO S 6.0 and support Bluetooth v5 as well. There are a lot of similarities between the two phones, but there are certain key areas where they differ as well. There's also the Realme X that has been launched in India recently, and is priced slightly higher than the other two, and comes with a dual rear camera setup, a pop-up selfie camera setup, and more.

We pit the newly launched Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro with the Realme X to see how the three fare against each other, on paper.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme X price in India

The Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, with the 4GB/ 64GB model priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 11,999. The Realme 5 will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website from 12pm (noon) IST on August 27, and will also be made available via offline stores soon after. It will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.


The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, with the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 14,999, and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,999. As for a release date, the phone goes on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website from 12pm (noon) IST on September 4. It will go on sale via offline stores soon after. The Realme 5 Pro will be available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour variants

The Realme X's base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone's higher-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 19,999. It is sold via Flipkart, Realme online store, and offline retailers. The Realme X Master Edition in Onion and Garlic finishes comes in 8GB + 128GB variant only. Moreover, it comes in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme X specifications

All the three phones support dual-SIM (Nano) and run on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The Realme 5 Pro sports the smallest 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. In comparison, the Realme 5 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with the same Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Realme X, on the other hand, comes equipped with a notch-less 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro both sport waterdrop-style notches.

The Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's still rather new Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant. The Realme 5 is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM depending on the variant. Lastly, the Realme X is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM or 8GB of RAM options.

The Realme 5 Pro comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 smartphone comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) as well. The Realme X comes with 128GB of internal storage option with no support for memory expansion.

Coming to optics, the Realme 5 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor featuring an f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens. The quad camera setup is rounded up by a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture + 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture). There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well.

The Realme 5 also bears a quad rear camera setup, but comes equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens), a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture + 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture). There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well.

The Realme X, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup that sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens.

For video chats and selfies, the Realme 5 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with 4-in-1 pixel tech and an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Realme 5 bears a 13-megapixel selfie camera with AI beautification tech. The Realme X has the pop-up selfie camera module that houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Realme 5 packs the largest 5,000mAh battery, the Realme 5 Pro is equipped with a 4,035mAh battery, and the Realme X falls behind with a 3,765mAh battery. Realme X and Realme 5 Pro support fast charging.

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro offer rear fingerprint sensors, while the Realme X has integrated it underneath the display. Connectivity options on the three phones include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack. The Realme X and Realme 5 Pro sport USB Type-C ports, while the Realme 5 sports a Micro USB port.

  Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5
Realme 5
Realme X
Realme X
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealmeRealme
Model5 Pro5X
Release date20th August 201920th August 201915th July 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)157.00 x 74.20 x 8.90164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30161.20 x 76.00 x 9.40
Weight (g)184.00198.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)403550003765
Fast chargingVOOC-VOOC
ColoursCrystal Green, Crystal BlueCrystal Blue, Crystal PurplePolar White, Space Blue
Body type--Glass
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.506.53
Resolution1080x2340 pixels720x1600 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio--19.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)--394
HARDWARE
Processor2.3GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core2.2GHz octa-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIEQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIEQualcomm Snapdragon 710
RAM4GB3GB8GB
Internal storage64GB32GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256-
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.24)12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus-
Rear flashYesYesLED
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinColorOS 6.0ColorOS 6ColorOS 6.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes-
USB Type-CYes-Yes
Number of SIMs222
Micro-USB-Yes-
Active 4G on both SIM cards--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
