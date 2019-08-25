Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 were launched in India this week, perhaps the biggest news of the past seve days. Another major launch was the Mi A3, the latest Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. The Chinese company also ramped up the teasers for the launch of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro next week, revealing more about them. The Motorola One Action with its ultra wide-angle lens camera made its debut in the country, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series also finally becoming available to buy since its debut earlier this month.

Realme 5 Pro Realme 5 price in India revealed

The Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 (Review) both sport quad rear camera setups – the highlight of both the smartphones. Their launch in India represents the first time they were unveiled globally. While the Realme 5 Pro will only go on sale on September 4, the Realme 5 will go on sale from Tuesday, August 27. In the meanwhile, both the smartphones are up for pre-orders in the country.

The Realme 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, going up to Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, going up to Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB SKU, and Rs. 11,999, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. Both smartphones will be made available via Flipkart and the Realme.com website.

Realme 5 Pro specifications include ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie, a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, a quad rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel), a 16-megapixel selfie camera, the standard bunch of connectivity options and sensors, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage (expandable via microSD card), and a 4,035mAh.

In contrast, Realme 5 specifications include Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM, a quad rear camera setup (12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel), a 13-megapixel selfie camera, a similar bunch of connectivity options and sensors, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage (expandable via microSD card), and a 5,000mAh battery. , has dimensions of 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and a weight of 198 grams. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Mi A3 India launch

Xiaomi this week launched its latest Android One smartphone in India, the Mi A3. To recall, the smartphone was globally unveiled last month, and as a part of the Android One programme, its highlights include its stock Android interface as well as the promise of speedy version updates. The Mi A3 (Review) has already gone on sale for the first time in India this week, with the second sale set for August 27. Another major USP is its 48-megapixel based triple rear camera setup, 32-megapixel front camera, and its in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi A3 has been made available via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in India for now, while it will make its way to other offline stores in the near future. It price starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage option, while the top-end 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. A bunch of launch offers, including cashback for HDFC Bank customers and an Airtel bundled data offer, were announced alongside the Mi A3.

Mi A3 specifications include Android 9 Pie, a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB storage options (expandable via microSD card), a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel), a 32-megapixel selfie camera, the standard bunch of connectivity options and sensors, and a 4,030mAh battery.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro teasers and registrations

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro this week received a launch date, which is August 29. Alongside the two smartphones, Xiaomi will also be launching its Redmi-branded TV at the event. Thus far, Xiaomi has teased details like the Redmi Note 8 Pro sporting a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera sensor.

In another bunch of teasers released, Xiaomi revealed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will support gaming accessories, boast of a liquid cooling feature, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and 25x zoom capabilities.

Separately, Xiaomi this week announced the start of registrations for the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8, ahead of their launch next week. It has already seen some incredible numbers, receiving more than a million registrations within a day of opening. The company also shared camera samples highlight the 64-megapixel sensor.

Motorola One Action India launch

Motorola Mobility this week brought its latest Android One smartphone to India – the Motorola One Action. Launched on Friday, the smartphone's highlight is its triple rear camera with a 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens action camera. The camera allows users to record landscape videos while holding the phone vertically. It also sports a hole-punch display design.

The Motorola One Action price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant launched in the country. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart from August 30, starting from 12pm (noon) IST. Motorola One Action launch offers include Jio cashback, and additional Jio data.

Specifications of the Motorola One Action include Android 9 Pie, a 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS display, an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup (16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel), a 12-megapixel selfie camera, 128GB of inbuilt storage (expandable via microSD card), the regular connectivity options, and a 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series India launch

Samsung India this week officially launched the Galaxy Note 10 series in India. To recall, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ had been launched globally earlier this month, and soon after, the South Korean electronics giant had revealed the duo's pricing in India, while also opening pre-orders. These ended this week, alongside the launch of the smartphones.

Sale offers for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were also announced for the smartphones this week, and include bundled data offers Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea, apart from discounted pricing for the Galaxy Buds when bought alongside the smartphones. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank customers are also being offered cashback.

Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s launch

Globally this week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s smartphones, both featuring in-display fingerprint sensors and triple rear camera setups. While initially no pricing or release dates were revealed for the smartphones, the price details were revealed for the Galaxy A30s later in the week. The smartphones will both be available in the same colour variants.

Specifications wise, there are several differences between the smartphones, such as the Galaxy A50s sporting an Infinity-U Display while the Galaxy A30s sports an Infinity-V Display. The Galaxy A50s ships with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, while the Galaxy A30s ships with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s are both powered by a 4,000mAh battery however.

Android Q is now Android 10

A major revelation was made about the next version of Google's Android operating system – Android Q. Google revealed it would be abandoning its practice of giving its Android versions a dessert-based name – something it had started doing with the first publicly available version – Cupcake.

Apart from ditching the name and sticking to only a number, Android 10 also comes with a refreshed logo with the Android robot sitting on top. The logo's colour was also changed from green to black for better visibility, while the font has also been updated. No additional information was disclosed about Android 10 aka Android Q's release date, except that it can be expected in the coming weeks.

Oppo Reno 2 teasers

After announcing an India launch date for the Oppo Reno 2 last week (it is August 28), Oppo this week released several teasers about the smartphone. The Chinese company disclosed that the Oppo Reno 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and support VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

Oppo had already revealed that the Oppo Reno 2 would offer 20X zoom capabilities, and this week added details like a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB inbuilt storage, a 4,000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, Game Boost 3.0, Game Assistant, HDR10 support, a 3D curved glass back panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and, Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options.

Redmi K20 Pro launched as Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi this week launched the Mi 9T Pro in Europe. The smartphone happens to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K20 Pro, which is the Redmi brand's flagship and sports a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi K20 in India last month, while the Redmi K20 is branded as the Mi 9T in Europe.

The Mi 9T Pro price starts at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the 6GB + 64GB base variant, and goes up to EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Apart from the Snapdragon 855 SoC, specifications include a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging, a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensor + 13-megapixel), as well as a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Realme XT announced as 64-megapixel phone

Alongside launching the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme 5, the Oppo spin-off brand also announced that its anticipated 64-megapixel smartphone will be called the Realme XT. To recall, Realme had earlier this month revealed its 64-megapixel smartphone would sport Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, and feature a quad camera setup. We also already know that the Realme XT will be launched in India ahead of Diwali in October.

Redmi Note 7 Pro and other Redmi price cuts

Xiaomi this week announced new prices for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, and Redmi 7 in India. The new prices for the four smartphones are already reflecting on their respective sale channels.

The Redmi Note 7S now starts at Rs. 10,999, the Redmi Note 7 Pro's 6GB + 64GB variant now starts at Rs. 14,999, the Redmi 7 starts at Rs. 8,499, while the Redmi Y3 price in India now starts at Rs. 8,999. Alongside, Xiaomi also revised the price of the Mi Home Security Camera Basic down to Rs. 1,799.

Chandrayaan-2

India's Moon mission – Chandrayaan-2 – this week left Earth orbit, and was successfully inserted into a lunar orbit. The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed early this week. Since then, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also completed its second lunar orbital manoeuvre, and the spacecraft also sent back photos of the Moon, showing off the Mare Orientale Basin and Apollo craters. Finally, this week, ISRO also announced that the soft landing of the Vikram lander that's being carried on board Chandrayaan-2 is planned for September 7.

Airtel V Fiber benefits, D2h Magic Stick, and other telecom news this week

Airtel this week was spotted offering additional data benefits for its V-Fiber broadband customers. It is offering up to 1000GB of additional data on plans with a validity of six months. Eligible plans include Rs. 799, Rs. 1,099, and Rs. 1,599.

Tata Sky this week announced a new offer for those opting for annual payment plans - free additional three to six months of usage. The service definitely seems to be preparing for the launch of Jio Fiber next month.

Next up, D2h launched its Magic Stick media streaming device in the country this week. The streaming stick provides access to streaming services as well as TV shows and original Webs series. It works with the existing D2h set-top boxes.

In a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the month of July, we saw average 4G upload and download speeds across telecom carriers in the country, and Jio led the way in terms of 4G download speeds, while Vodafone led the way in terms of upload speeds.

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) this week revised its Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan in select circles, reducing its validity from 84 days to 75 days. The plan now offers 375GB of data for the period. Other benefits include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and PRBT services as well.

Facebook finally releases its Clear History tool

After being announced last year, Facebook this week finally released its Clear History tool, though it had been rebranded to ‘Off-Facebook Activity'. The tool lets users limit the data Facebook can gather on you from outside websites and apps. For now, the tool is only available in select markets, but will be made available in other countries in the "coming months."

Separately, Facebook this week confirmed it had started paying its content moderators in India more money. The moderators work for Facebook contractor Genpact in India, and the move looks to be a sign of improvement for workers after reports of stressful conditions at the social network's sites globally.

