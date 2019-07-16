Technology News
Realme 3i vs Realme 3: What’s the Difference Between the Two?

Realme 3i is powered by the Helio P60 SoC, wheras the Realme 3 houses a Helio P70 SoC

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 11:22 IST
Realme 3 and Realme 3i feature 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display

Highlights
  • Realme 3i will go on sale starting July 23
  • Both the phones pack a 4,230mAh battery
  • Realme 3i to be available on Flipkart, Realme online store

Realme 3i was launched in India just a day ago, and the phone is all set to go on sale for the first time on July 23. The first sale is a week away, and the phone is priced starting at Rs. 7,999. It offers quite a few great specifications at this price point including a dual camera setup, a diamond cut finish at the back, an octa-core Helio P60 SoC, and a large 4,230mAh battery. The phone is a trimmed down version of the Realme 3, and the most notable dissimilarity between the two is the processor.

We pit the Realme 3i with the vanilla Realme 3 to see what the differences between the two phones are.

Realme 3i vs Realme 3 price in India

The Realme 3i price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, and at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone will be offered in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour options. All of which will go on sale through Flipkart and the Realme online store beginning next week. The first sale for the phone is scheduled for 12pm (noon) on July 23.

The Realme 3 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999. The company also offers the Realme 3 in a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and its price is Rs. 9,999. The phone comes in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options. It is now on sale on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme 3i vs Realme 3 specifications

Both the phones carry dual-SIM (Nano) slots, and run on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0. The phones also feature 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The only notable difference between the two phones is that the Realme 3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC, while the Realme 3i is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC.

On the imaging front, the Realme 3 and Realme 3i both flaunts a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Both phones also offer a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion of memory (up to 256GB), and offer up to 64GB of internal storage capacity. Connectivity options on both the Realme 3i and Realme 3 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Micro-USB support. The phones pack 4,230mAh battery, measure 156.1x75.6x8.3mm, and weigh 175 grams.

Realme 3i vs Realme 3 comparison
  Realme 3i
Realme 3
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeRealme
Model3i3
Release date15th July 2019March 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)156.10 x 75.60 x 8.30156.10 x 75.60 x 8.30
Weight (g)175.00175.00
Battery capacity (mAh)42304230
ColoursDiamond Black, Diamond Blue, Diamond RedDynamic Black, Black, Radiant Blue
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.206.20
Resolution720x1520 pixels720x1520 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:919:9
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2.1GHz
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P60MediaTek Helio P70
RAM3GB3GB
Internal storage32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel13-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera13-megapixel (1.2-micron)13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid Pie
SkinColorOS 6.0ColorOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n
USB OTG-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Ambient light sensor-Yes
Gyroscope-Yes
Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
