Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price, Specifications Compared

, 07 March 2019
Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price, Specifications Compared

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, whereas Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights

  • Realme 3 includes two rear cameras - 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel
  • Samsung Galaxy M20 packs a 5,000mAh battery, Exynos 7904 SoC
  • Redmi Note 7 packs a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor

Realme 3 has finally been launched in India, and it comes with a dual rear camera setup, a Helio P70 SoC, a 4,230mAh battery, and a starting price of Rs. 8,990. The phone's first sale is set for March 12 on Flipkart and Realme website, and the phone will compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 7 and the Samsung Galaxy M20. The Realme 3 has been made available in three colour options, and the company has even announced a few launch offers for the phone. In addition to the Realme 3, the company revealed that it is also planning to bring a new Realme 3 Pro smartphone to the country. 

We pit the Realme 3 (Review) with the Redmi Note 7 and the Samsung Galaxy M20 to see which of the new entrants fares better on paper. All three phones - Realme 3, Galaxy M20, and Redmi Note 7 - have at least one variant priced under Rs. 10,000, and come with similar features.

Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India

The Realme 3 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone will be made available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options on Flipkart and Realme website exclusively. The first sale (only Dynamic Black and Black colour options) will be held on March 12 at 12pm (Noon) IST, and Realme says that the 3GB RAM variant price tag is part of an introductory offer for the first 1 million buyers. The Radiant Blue variant will be available from March 26, and it will be available via offline stores soon.


Launch offers include instant discount of Rs. 500 on HDFC Bank cards, Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300 on Flipkart, and 20 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik if purchased through the Realme website. A Realme 3 Iconic Case will also be made available, in Black, Diamond Blue, and Yellow, priced at Rs. 599.

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Note 7 starting Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage version. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will carry a price tag of Rs. 11,999. According to the company, it will be offering the Redmi Note 7 in three colour options - Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.


The first flash sale of the smartphone is scheduled 12pm IST on March 6. The phone will be offered via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. It will become available via select offline retail chains "soon". As for launch offers, an "ultra-slim" case will be bundled, while a perforated case will be available for Rs. 349. Airtel will be offering up to 1,120GB with unlimited calling, as well as Airtel Thanks benefits like free access to Airtel TV premium, App advisor, Spam Block, Contacts Backup, and more.

The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version will go on sale at Rs. 12,990. Both Samsung Galaxy M-series models are on sale through Amazon.in and Samsung India e-Store. The new phones will come in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options. As an introductory offer, Jio 4G customers buying the Galaxy M-series models are entitled to receive "Double-Data" on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharge packs.

Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications, key features

Coming to specifications, the Realme 3 runs on the latest Color OS 6.0 based on Android Pie. On the software front, the Redmi Note 7 runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, while the Samsung Galaxy M20 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

The Realme 3 phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 88.3 percent screen-to-body-ratio, 450 nits peak brightness, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 7 and the Samsung Galaxy M20 both, on the other hand, sport a slightly bigger 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. All the three phones sport waterdrop-style notches. Samsung Galaxy M20 sports the company's Infinity-V Display.

Talking about the processor, the Realme 3 is powered by the 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, the Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, and the Samsung Galaxy M20 is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC. All the phones pack 3GB and 4GB RAM options, and offer 32GB and 64GB storage options. All the phones also offer a microSD card slot for expansion of memory, with the Realme and Samsung offerings bearing dedicated microSD card slots.

Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 Camera

Coming to the camera, the Realme 3 packs a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically - with one 13-megapixel rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, apart from the 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Features include PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode, scene recognition, and more. Up front, there is another 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels, apart from features like AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Face Unlock.

The Redmi Note 7 features a dual camera setup on the back that houses a primary 12-megapixel sensor (with 1.25-micron pixels) with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front shooter on-board as well. The company claims that the camera app on the Redmi Note 7 uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer a better portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition support.

On the Samsung Galaxy M20, there is a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor - sporting an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. An 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 Battery

The Samsung variant wins the battery battle with a 5,000mAh battery pack. The Realme 3 and the Redmi Note 7 phones pack 4,230mAh and 4,000mAh batteries respectively. Samsung and Xiaomi offer USB Type-C port and the Realme 3 integrates a Micro-USB port. All the phones supports dual-SIM cards and feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

Are the affordable Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphones worth buying? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Redmi Note 7 comparison

  Realme 3
Realme 3
Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy M20
Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateMarch 2019January 2019January 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)156.10 x 75.60 x 8.30-159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
Weight (g)175.00-185.00
Battery capacity (mAh)423050004000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
ColoursDynamic Black, Black, Radiant BlueCharcoal Black, Ocean BlueTwilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright black
Wireless charging-No-
Body type--Glass
Fast charging--Quick Charge
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.206.306.30
Resolution720x1520 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:919.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)--409
HARDWARE
Processor2.1GHz1.6GHz octa-core (2x1.8GHz + 6x1.6GHz)2.2GHz
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P70Samsung Exynos 7904Snapdragon 660 AIE
RAM4GB3GB3GB
Internal storage64GB32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256512256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel13-megapixel (f/1.9) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYesLED
Front camera13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid 8.1 OreoAndroid 9.0
SkinColorOS 6Samsung Experience 9.5 UXMIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 4.20YesYes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes--
Micro-USBYesNo-
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
USB Type-C-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes--
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYes-Yes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor2.1GHz
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Up-to-date specifications
  • Bad
  • Advertising on lock screen and spammy notifications
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M20 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
