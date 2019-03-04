Technology News

Realme 3 vs Realme 2: Price in India, Specifications Compared

, 04 March 2019
Realme 3 compared with Realme 2 in terms of price and specifications

Highlights

  • Realme 3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
  • Realme 2 was launched in India last year
  • Realme 3 carries a starting price of Rs. 8,999

After a lengthy spell of teasers, Realme on Monday finally launched the company's latest smartphone - the Realme 3. The latest Realme offering introduces a new design language and brings upgraded imaging hardware. The Realme 3 also ditches the Qualcomm processor powering its predecessor - the Realme 2 – and features the MediaTek Helio P70 ticking at its heart. Moreover, it also boots the latest build of Android and brings some new camera features to the table. The Realme 3 will be available in two memory configurations exclusively from Flipkart starting March 12, 2019. Let's compare it with the Realme 2 to find out what's new and different.

Realme 3 vs Realme 2 price in India

The Realme 3's pricing will come as a sigh of relief for Realme 2 buyers who want to upgrade. The Realme 3 carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB + 64GB version has been priced at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively from Flipkart and the official Realme website and will go on sale for the first time at 12pm (Noon) IST on March 12, 2019. The Realme 3 comes with a host of launch offers which include a discount of Rs. 500 to HDFC Bank card-holders, benefits worth Rs. 5,300 to Jio subscribers, and 20 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik for purchases made from the Realme website.

On the other hand, the Realme 2 carried a slightly lower price tag of Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GGB internal storage variant and Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB model. Needless to say, the company has kept the pricing at the same level, making it easier for Realme 2 users to jump onto the upgrade ship.

Realme 3 vs Realme 2 design

The most noticeable change brought by the Realme 3 is the 3D gradient unibody design, marking the debut of the en vogue gradient trend in the company's smartphone portfolio. The Realme 3 comes in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, both of which flaunt a gradient design, while the Classic Black has a glossy rear panel finish clad in plain black. The Realme 2, on the other hand, came in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour options that had 15 tangent planes carved onto the back panel to create the diamond cut effect.

Another major change is the notch design. The Realme 3 features a much smaller waterdrop notch compared to the wide boat-shaped on the Realme 2. Additionally, the Realme 3 flaunts a unibody build and has curved edges, while the Realme 2 had a blockier profile. Aside from the alignment of the rear cameras and the LED flash, the shape of the fingerprint sensor is also different. The Realme 3's rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is circular, while the one on the Realme 2 has an elongated design.
Realme 3 vs Realme 2 processor and storage

Under the hood, the biggest change comes in the form of MediaTek processor in the place of a Qualcomm processor. The Realme 3 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Realme 2 on the other hand, drew power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with the same amount of RAM and internal storage. Both the smartphones offer a peak expandable storage limit of 256GB, both with dedicated microSD card slots.

Realme 3 vs Realme 2 Camera

The Realme 3 packs a dual rear camera setup that consists of a primary 13-megapixel rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Camera features include PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode, and scene recognition among others. On the front is a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels that offers features such as AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Face Unlock.

The Realme 2 also comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a smaller f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, while selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 85-degree field of view. Battery capacity on both the smartphones remains the same at 4,230mAh, just like the connectivity options. New features introduced by the Realme 3 include the Riding Mode, Match Cards on AI Board, and Camera2 API support among others.

Are the affordable Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphones worth buying? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 3 vs Realme 2 comparison

GENERAL
Release dateMarch 2019August 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)156.10 x 75.60 x 8.30156.20 x 75.60 x 8.20
Weight (g)175.00168.00
Battery capacity (mAh)42304230
ColoursDynamic Black, Black, Radiant BlueDiamond Black, Diamond Blue, Diamond Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.206.20
Resolution720x1520 pixels720x1520 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-271
HARDWARE
Processor2.1GHz1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P70Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
RAM3GB3GB
Internal storage32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocus-
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid 8.1
SkinColor OS 6ColorOS 5.1
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
USB OTGYes-
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Ambient light sensor-Yes
