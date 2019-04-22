Realme 3 Pro has finally been launched in India. The new Realme phone sports a 19.5:9 display and comes with a dual rear camera setup. The handset also runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box. Realme has additionally offered Snapdragon 710 SoC. Further, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a list of camera-centred features, including a Nightscape mode that is touted to use artificial intelligence (AI) along with multi-frame and anti-shake algorithm to enhance the low-light camera performance. The Realme 3 Pro is aimed to take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro that is one of the popular phones in its segment.

In this article, we take a look at both Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro to check how the two phones stack up against each other in terms of price, specifications, and features.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options. It will go on sale starting April 29 via Realme online store and Flipkart at 12pm (Noon) IST.

Just like the Realme 3 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 16,999. The phone is offered in three colour options, namely Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, and Space Black. Currently, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in limited qualities through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top. On the display front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel. The Redmi Note 7 Pro also features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS display with the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM.

Realme 3 Pro Review

The Realme 3 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Likewise, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage variants with microSD card support (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX519) with an f/1.7 lens, along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (Galaxycore GC5035) with an f/2.4 lens. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other front, packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX586) with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

The Realme 3 Pro sports a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens at the front. Unlike the Realme phone, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 Pro features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones also come with a fingerprint sensor and have a face unlock.

The Realme 3 Pro packs a 4,045mAh battery with support for fast charging through VOOC 3.0. The Redmi Note 7 Pro includes a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

The dimensions of the Realme 3 Pro are 156.8x74.2x8.3 mm, and it weighs 172 grams, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.