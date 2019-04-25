Realme 3 Pro made its debut on Monday to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M30. Key specifications of the Realme 3 Pro include a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also has aesthetic offerings such as gradient finish and thin bezels to attract customers. The Realme 3 Pro also runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with ColorOS 6.0. But alongside competing against the compelling models, the Realme 3 Pro is also designed as an upgrade against the Realme 3.

So here, we list all the changes on the part of the price and specifications of the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3 to let you easily pick the best option for your requirement.

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 3 price in India

The Realme 3 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options -- along with a gradient finish. It will go on sale in the country starting April 29 via Realme online store and Flipkart.

Distinctly, the Realme 3 was launched last month with a starting price of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It comes in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options.

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3 both run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. However, the Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the hardware on the Realme 3 Pro is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. In contrast, the Realme 3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The Realme 3 Pro has 64GB oand 128GB of onboard storage options that are both expandable via microSD card. However, the Realme 3 has 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options. These are also expandable using a microSD card.

Realme 3 Pro Review

In terms of optics, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup. This comprises a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary GC5035 sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Realme 3, on the other side, has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor sporting an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

For selfies, the Realme 3 Pro has a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. This is unlike the Realme 3 that has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Realme 3 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 3, on the other hand, has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 3 Review

Sensors on the Realme 3 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. These are in line with what comes on the Realme 3.

The Realme 3 Pro packs a 4,045mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging. On the other front, the Realme 3 has a 4,230mAh battery without fast charging.

Lastly, the Realme 3 Pro measures 156.8x74.2x8.3mm and weighs 172 grams, whereas the Realme 3 dimensions are 156.1x75.6x8.3mm, and it weighs 175 grams.