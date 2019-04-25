Technology News

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 3: Price in India, Specifications Compared

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 09:30 IST
Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999, while Realme 3 price begins at Rs. 8,999

Highlights

Realme 3 Pro comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM options

Both Realme phones run Android Pie out-of-the-box

Realme 3 Pro has VOOC 3.0 fast charging support

Realme 3 Pro made its debut on Monday to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M30. Key specifications of the Realme 3 Pro include a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also has aesthetic offerings such as gradient finish and thin bezels to attract customers. The Realme 3 Pro also runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with ColorOS 6.0. But alongside competing against the compelling models, the Realme 3 Pro is also designed as an upgrade against the Realme 3.

So here, we list all the changes on the part of the price and specifications of the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3 to let you easily pick the best option for your requirement.

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 3 price in India

The Realme 3 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options -- along with a gradient finish. It will go on sale in the country starting April 29 via Realme online store and Flipkart.

 

Distinctly, the Realme 3 was launched last month with a starting price of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It comes in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options.

 

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3 both run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. However, the Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the hardware on the Realme 3 Pro is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. In contrast, the Realme 3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The Realme 3 Pro has 64GB oand 128GB of onboard storage options that are both expandable via microSD card. However, the Realme 3 has 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options. These are also expandable using a microSD card.

Realme 3 Pro Review

In terms of optics, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup. This comprises a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary GC5035 sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Realme 3, on the other side, has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor sporting an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

For selfies, the Realme 3 Pro has a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. This is unlike the Realme 3 that has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Realme 3 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 3, on the other hand, has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 3 Review

Sensors on the Realme 3 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. These are in line with what comes on the Realme 3.

The Realme 3 Pro packs a 4,045mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging. On the other front, the Realme 3 has a 4,230mAh battery without fast charging.

Lastly, the Realme 3 Pro measures 156.8x74.2x8.3mm and weighs 172 grams, whereas the Realme 3 dimensions are 156.1x75.6x8.3mm, and it weighs 175 grams.

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 3 comparison

  Realme 3 Pro
Realme 3 Pro
Realme 3
Realme 3
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
Release dateApril 2019March 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typePlastic-
Dimensions (mm)156.80 x 74.20 x 8.30156.10 x 75.60 x 8.30
Weight (g)172.00175.00
Battery capacity (mAh)40454230
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingVOOC-
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursCarbon Gray, Nitro Blue, Lightning PurpleDynamic Black, Black, Radiant Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.20
Resolution1080x2340 pixels720x1520 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)408-
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz octa-core2.1GHz
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 710MediaTek Helio P70
RAM6GB3GB
Internal storage128GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)13-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera25-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinColorOS 6.0ColorOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
USB OTGYesYes
USB Type-CNo-
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
