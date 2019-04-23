Realme 3 Pro debuted in India on Monday as the successor to the Realme 2 Pro. The new Realme phone sports a large, full-HD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass and is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Realme 3 Pro also comes with 960fps super slow motion video recording and comes with a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, Realme has provided features such as VOOC 3.0 fast charging and an optimised Nightscape to take on the competition. But since the Realme 3 Pro is designed as the successor to the Realme 2 Pro, how is the new model different and better than its predecessor especially on the price and specifications front? We compare.

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro price in India comparison

The Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone features Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options. Moreover, it will go on sale starting April 29 via Realme online store and Flipkart at 12pm (Noon) IST.

In contrast, the Realme 2 Pro recently received a price cut and is currently available at Rs. 11,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, whereas its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs. 15,990. The phone comes in Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake colour variants.

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro specifications comparison

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie, while the Realme 2 Pro currently has Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top. Realme recently announced that its existing smartphones, including the Realme 2 Pro, would receive an Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 update sometime around June.

On the part of the display, the Realme 3 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Realme 2 Pro also similarly has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 409ppi of pixel density.

Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Realme 2 Pro, on the other hand, has an octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options.

The Realme 3 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). This is identical on the Realme 2 Pro that also has 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage options with microSD card support for storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 2 Pro both have a dual rear camera setups. The Realme 3 Pro, however, packs a 16-megapixel primary camera (IMX519 sensor) with an f/1.7 lens, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera (GC5035 sensor) with an f/2.4 lens. This is unlike the Realme 2 Pro that has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme 3 Pro also has a 25-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. However, the Realme 2 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Realme 3 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. These are identical to what comes with the Realme 2 Pro. Also, sensors on both Realme phones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The battery on the Realme 3 Pro is of 4,045mAh capacity and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. This isn't in line with the Realme 2 Pro that packs a 3,500mAh battery that doesn't support any fast charging tech.

The Realme 3 Pro measures 156.8x74.2x8.3 mm and weighs 172 grams. However, the Realme 2 Pro dimensions are at 156.7x74.0x8.5mm, and it weighs 174 grams.

