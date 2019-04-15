Realme 3 Pro India launch date is April 22 i.e. next Monday. Running up to the launch, the phone is being teased regularly, and it is set to come with better features than the vanilla Realme 3 variant. The Realme 3 Pro will compete in India with the Redmi Note 7 Pro — among other phones — and is being touted by the company to come with great low-light photo-taking capabilities. A slew of camera samples have also been released by the company to exhibit the camera prowess. The phone's specifications have also been leaked recently, and here's a low down on all that we know so far about the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

Realme 3 Pro price in India will be revealed at its event on April 22. However, it is likely to be in line with the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which starts at Rs. 13,999. It should also be around the Realme 2 Pro price in India, a phone that was launched in September last priced starting Rs. 13,990, and going up to Rs. 17,990 for the top-end 8GB RAM variant. Realme 3 Pro's teaser page has gone live on Flipkart, and we can also expect it to be on sale on Realme e-store. The phone should be listed with launch offers next week, and the company is also teasing an R-Pass for exclusive purchase access to the Realme 3 Pro.

Colour options at launch are not known at the moment, but the Realme 3 is available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black colour options, and the Realme 3 Pro could come in similar options.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The Realme 3 Pro was spotted on GeekBench and Bluetooth SIG, and it is listed to run on Android 9 Pie based on Color OS 6.0. The phone should feature a 6.3-inch full-HD display, and pack Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The Realme 3, on the other hand, is powered by the Helio P70 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM.

To compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Realme 3 Pro specifications should align with its competition or be better. The Realme 3 Pro is expected to sport a 48-megapixel sensor, but other camera tech details remain scarce at the moment.

The Pro variant is tipped to come with a 3,960mAh battery, which is slightly less than the 4,230mAh battery found on the Realme 3. Further, the on board connectivity options will include 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a fingerprint sensor. The Realme 3 Pro is claimed to support Fortnite as well.

Realme 3 Pro India launch: Other details

The company will host the launch of the Realme 3 Pro on April 22 at the Delhi University at 12:30pm IST. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the details from the launch.

Realme 3 Pro was announced first at the Realme 3 event last month. At the time, CEO Madhav Sheth said that the phone will come with fast speeds. Recent teasers hint that the Realme 3 Pro will come with super slo-mo mode, burst mode called Speed Shot, and HyperBoost performance enhancement tech as well.

Realme 3 Pro camera sample

Realme Mobiles has been releasing a slew of camera samples for the Realme 3 Pro running up to the launch, showing off the phone's selfie and rear camera capabilities. Initial camera samples of the Realme 3 shared by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also suggested the presence of HDR support and a selfie camera with a resolution greater than 13 megapixels. The most recent ones reveal that the phone will be able to take stunning low-light photos, with great colour reproduction and detail. You can see a camera sample of the Realme 3 Pro above.