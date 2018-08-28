Now that the Realme 2 has launched, it is set to compete with a slew of devices in the Indian market. Because consumers in India are big on value for money, the budget smartphone segment is heavily crowded, with offerings from Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei, and others. The Realme 2 - the successor to the Realme 1 launched earlier this year - comes with upgraded specifications, and tweaks in design. Key highlights include its display notch, its dual rear camera setup, and its diamond cut design back panel. The Realme 2 is up against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Oppo A3s, and Honor 7C in the Indian market, and we pit them all together to see if the Realme 2 can withstand the competition.

Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C price in India

Ahead of launch, Realme had teased that the smartphone will be priced around the the Rs. 10,000 mark, and sure enough the Realme 2 price in India is set at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart in Diamond Black and Diamond Red colour options starting September 4. The Diamond Blue colour option will go on sale sometime in October. The Realme 2 has several launch offers listed, including no-cost EMI options, Rs. 750 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card purchases, as well as up to 120GB additional data and benefits worth up to Rs. 4,200 from Reliance Jio.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 11,999 has been set for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Available in Black, Gold, Blue, and Rose Gold colour options, the Redmi Note 5 is available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

The Oppo A3s price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for its lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. It is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall . It is available in Dark Purple and Red colour variants. Lastly, the The Honor 7C price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is available on Amazon India and the HiHonor website in Blue, Black and Gold colour option.

Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C specifications

Starting with the Realme 2, it supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) in-cell panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. Storage will be expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Realme 2 sports a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It also has an 8-megapixel sensor with fixed focus, an f/2.2 aperture, and an 85-degree wide-angle lens. It packs a 4,230mAh battery, the phone measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm, and weighs 168 grams. Sensors onboard the Realme 2 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, face unlock sensor, fingerprint sensor (rear-mounted), and proximity sensor. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and features a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. While the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 5 Pro includes a Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 5 has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with an LED selfie-light module. It comes in 32GB and 64GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. It has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB on the connectivity front and pack a 4000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A fast charging.

The Oppo A3s also has a dual-SIM (Nano) slot and runs on ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) 'Super Full Screen' display, and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. The A3s bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel sensor while the company is touting the presence of its AI Beauty Technology 2.0 features for beautification.

The Oppo A3s bears 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. It is powered by a 4230mAh battery, measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm and weighs 168 grams. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options on the Oppo A3s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. There is no fingerprint sensor on board, and users will have to rely on the Face Unlock feature.

Lastly, the Honor 7C supports dual-SIM (Nano) and runs EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo. It sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Honor 7C bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a soft selfie light. It has a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, and comes packed with Huawei's Histen 3D sound effects, and a Ride mode for motorcylists. Sensors onboard the Honor 7C include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's fingerprint scanning support at the back.

