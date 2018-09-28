Realme 2 Pro is the company's latest smartphone in India launched at an event in New Delhi on Thursday. Key highlights of the Realme 2 Pro smartphone include a powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, a 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop-style notch up top, and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India back in August this year with stock Android, Snapdragon 660 SoC, and Quick Charge 4+ support. Lastly, the Vivo V9 Pro was launched in India earlier this week at an event in New Delhi. It comes with the same waterdrop notch and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Let's compare the price in India and specifications of Realme 2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A2, and Vivo V9 Pro.

Realme 2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Vivo V9 Pro price in India

Realme 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,990 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, Rs. 15,990 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and, finally, Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model. The phone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart at 12am IST on October 11, in Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake colour options.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India is Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone is available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home, and Mi offline partners in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options. A 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model was also announced at launch but pricing and availability haven't been revealed yet.

Lastly, the Vivo V9 Pro has been launched in India at a special price of Rs. 17,990 for Amazon India's Great India festival. The phone will go on sale across Vivo India's e-store and Amazon.in in a Black colour option.

Realme 2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Vivo V9 Pro specifications

The Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 screen-to-body ratio. The Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a comparatively smaller 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Lastly, the Vivo V9 Pro bears a 6.3-inch FullView Display 2.0 with a 1080x2280 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. All three smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo. While Mi A2 runs a stock version, the Realme 2 Pro has ColorOS 5.2 and the Vivo V9 Pro comes with FunTouch OS 4.0 on top.

All three smartphones in our comparison piece are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. The Realme 2 Pro comes coupled with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, the Xiaomi Mi A2 gets either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage, and the Vivo V9 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Out of the three, the Realme 2 Pro and Vivo V9 Pro support microSD cards (up to 256GB).

A dual rear camera setup is common with all three handsets - the Vivo V9 Pro and Mi A2 get a vertical alignment while the Realme 2 Pro gets a horizontally stacked setup. The Realme phone sports a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX398 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 4K video recording at 30fps and 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the other hand, the Xiaomi handset bears a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 secondary sensor, both with f/1.75 aperture. And, finally, the Vivo model comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

For selfies, the Realme 2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel front camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, the Mi A2 gets a 20-megapixel camera sensor with soft-light flash, and the Vivo V9 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and features like AI selfie lighting.

The Realme 2 Pro packs in a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. The Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 3,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, and the Vivo V9 Pro packs in a 3,260mAh battery. All three smartphones come with rear-mounted fingerprint sensors and software-based Face Unlock capabilities.

Connectivity options on the Realme 2 Pro include 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB OTG, and more. The Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and no 3.5mm headphone jack. And, the Vivo V9 Pro gets 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options.