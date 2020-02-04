Technology News
Poco X2 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro vs Oppo F15: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Poco X2 relies on a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the rest pack an in-display fingerprint sensor.

4 February 2020
Poco X2 features an LCD panel, while the rest have an AMOLED panel

Highlights
  • Poco X2 is the only phone out of the four to offer a 120Hz display
  • All four smartphones pack a quad rear camera setup
  • Poco X2 supports 27W charging, while Realme X2 goes up to 30W

Poco X2 has gone official in India. Despite the name suggesting it is a second-generation phone, the Poco X2 is actually the first phone in Poco's new X-series, and is targeted squarely at the Realme X2. Starting at Rs. 15,999, the Poco X2 offers some impressive hardware such as a 64-megapixel main shooter in a quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC, and support for 27W fast charging. At its asking price, the Poco X2 goes against the Realme X2, Oppo F15, and the Vivo S1 Pro. Here's how their on-paper hardware compares:

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro vs Oppo F15 price in India

The Poco X2 is priced starting at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The mid-tier 6GB RAM + 128GB version will set buyers back by Rs. 16,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It will be up for grabs in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colour options.

Poco X2's main rival, Realme X2, will require buyers to shell out Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, while the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs. 18,999. The highest-end 8GB RAM + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It can be picked up in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options.

 

Coming to the Vivo S1 Pro, it is up for grabs in a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration in India and is priced at Rs. 19,990. Colour options for the Vivo S1 Pro include Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White.

As for the Oppo F15, it also commands an asking price of Rs. 19,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. It is available in Lightning Black and Unicorn White colour options.

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro vs Oppo F15 specifications

The Poco X2 boots MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pill-shaped punch hole. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Talking about the Realme X2, it runs ColorOS 6.1 based in Android Pie and is due for an upgrade to Realme UI based on Android 10. It packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Realme offering relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

Vivo S1 Pro runs the custom Funtouch OS 9.2 skin based on Android Pie and sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM.

As for the Oppo F15, it boots the ColorOS 6.1.2 skin based on Android Pie, and packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The Oppo offering employs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Coming to the imaging department, the Poco X2 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX686 sensor and an f/1.89 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 20-megapixel main selfie camera sitting alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor, sitting in a pill-shaped hole-punch.

 

The Realme X2 Pro also has a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel super-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro snapper with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It comes equipped with a higher resolution 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo S1 Pro offers a quad rear camera array too, and it includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens. The rest of the sensors include an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for bokeh shots. And just like the Realme X2, the Vivo S1 Pro also features a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Just like the aforementioned trio, the Oppo F15 also has four rear cameras. The main shooter is a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 lens, sitting alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

Poco X2 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. It offers up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage, and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity options on the Poco X2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

Realme X2 has a smaller 4,000mAh battery that supports the faster 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. It offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity is handled by 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo S1 Pro features a 4,500mAh and it supports the proprietary18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. It offers 128GB of internal storage and comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor to handle security. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (dual-band), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.

As for the Oppo F15, it has a 4,000mAh battery with support for the proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It offers 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is further expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), while authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity on the Oppo F15 is handled by 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

GENERAL
BrandPocoOppoVivoRealme
ModelX2F15S1 ProX2
Release date4th February 202016th January 202019th November 2019December 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesNoNo
Dimensions (mm)165.30 x 76.60 x 8.79160.20 x 73.30 x 7.90159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68158.70 x 75.20 x 8.60
Weight (g)208.00172.00186.70182.00
Battery capacity (mAh)4500400045004000
Removable batteryNoNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOCProprietaryVOOC
ColoursAtlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix RedLightening Black, Unicorn WhiteMystic Black, Jazzy Blue & Dreamy WhitePearl White, Pearl Blue
Body type--PlasticGlass
Wireless charging--NoNo
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.406.386.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:920:919.5:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core (4x2GHz + 4x2.1GHz)octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 730GMediaTek Helio P70Qualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM6GB8GB8GB8GB
Internal storage64GB128GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes-Yes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256--
Dedicated microSD slotNo--Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.89, 1.6-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.75-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.79, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8, 1/1.72-micron) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear flashYesYesYesYes
Front camera20-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.8-micron) + 2-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)32-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel
Rear autofocus-YesYesYes
Front flash-No--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9Android 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinMIUI 11 Designed for PocoColorOS 6.1.2Funtouch OS 9.2ColorOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYes---
USB Type-CYesYesYesYes
Number of SIMs2222
Wi-Fi DirectYes---
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-Yes
USB OTG--Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-YesYes-
Gyroscope-Yes-Yes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish design
  • Good selfie camera
  • Vivid display
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Rear cameras could be better
  • Funtouch OS feels bloated
Read detailed Vivo S1 Pro review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Lean software
  • Good battery life
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average camera quality
Read detailed Oppo F15 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco X2 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro vs Oppo F15: Price in India, Specifications Compared
