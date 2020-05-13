Technology News
loading

Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Poco F2 Pro shares pretty much everything with the Redmi K30 Pro, however there are a couple of differences.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 May 2020 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Poco F2 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro pack a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights
  • Poco F2 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • The Poco F2 Pro is priced starting at EUR 499
  • Redmi K30 Pro is priced starting at CNY 2,999 in China

Poco F2 Pro on Tuesday made its debut with top of the line specifications like Snapdragon 865 SoC and 64-megapixel main camera. The phone is based on Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China earlier this year, and there are hardly any differences between the two phones. The two phones come with 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. We pit the recently launched Poco F2 Pro against the Redmi K30 Pro to see if there are any differences between the two phones.

Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Price

The Poco F2 Pro is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The phone is available for purchase via Gearbest and AliExpress. The phone will also soon be sold via Poco.net, Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, JD Central, and more. The Poco F2 Pro comes in four colour options - Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White.

The Redmi K30 Pro, on the other hand, was launched in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model sets buyers back by CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,000). The top-end 8GB + 256GB version of the Redmi K30 Pro costs CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The phone is available in China in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Grey colour options.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2: Price, Specifications Compared

Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Specifications

Coming to specifications, the Redmi K30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro phones are pretty much identical. The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F2 Pro runs on MIUI for POCO, based on Android 10, whereas Redmi K30 Pro runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. MIUI for POCO comes with its own Poco launcher, where MIUI 11 has MIUI launcher. The two phones feature a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400) HDR10 AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

Both the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Storage options go up to 256GB, and there is no microSD card support for further expansion.

Coming to the camera, the Poco F2 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro phones have a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, backed by OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). Other three cameras on the Poco F2 Pro include a 5-megapixel telemacro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper that offers a 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the other hand, Redmi K30 Pro packs a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper that offers a 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is unclear whether the 5-megapixel macro camera in Redmi K30 Pro is the same as the 5-megapixel telemacro shooter in the Poco F2 Pro. Selfies on both phones are handled by a 20-megapixel pop-up front camera.

The duo also packs 4,700mAh battery inside that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-mode 5G (NSA SA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the phones are equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro comparison
  Poco F2 Pro
Poco F2 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro
GENERAL
BrandPocoXiaomi
ModelF2 ProRedmi K30 Pro
Release date12th May 202024th March 2020
Launched in IndiaNoNo
Dimensions (mm)163.30 x 75.40 x 8.90163.30 x 75.40 x 8.90
Weight (g)218.00218.00
Battery capacity (mAh)47004700
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursCyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom WhiteMoonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, Space Gray
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.67-
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:9-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera20-megapixel20-megapixel
Pop-Up CameraYesYes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11MIUI 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F2 Pro, Poco F2 Pro Price, Poco F2 Pro Specifications, Poco, Redmi K20 PRo, Redmi K20 PRo Price, Redmi K20 Pro Specifcations, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
PlayStation 4 Sales Reach 110.4 Million, PlayStation 5 Still on Track; Sony Confirms
Honor X10 5G Alleged Pricing and Storage Variants Tipped, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Confirmed

Related Stories

Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. Xiaomi CEO Caught Posting on Social Media With an iPhone
  4. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  5. OnePlus 8 Series to Be Available in India by May-End: Report
  6. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications, Design Details Leaked
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Router AX1800 With Wi-Fi 6, Mesh Support
  9. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
  10. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Series To Launch in India Soon, Company Teases
  2. Oppo Enco W31 Set to Go on Sale via Amazon India on May 15 at Rs. 3,999
  3. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Be Available in India by End of May: Company Executive
  4. Honor X10 5G Alleged Pricing and Storage Variants Tipped, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Confirmed
  5. PlayStation 4 Sales Reach 110.4 Million, PlayStation 5 Still on Track; Sony Confirms
  6. TCL to Launch 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Range With Dolby Vision in India in June
  7. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again: All Details
  8. Moto E7 With 32GB Onboard Storage Reportedly Spotted on Android Enterprise Recommended Devices Site
  9. Sony Sees Games, Electronics Revenue Slump, Warns of Tough Year
  10. Uber Said to Approach Grubhub With Acquisition Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com