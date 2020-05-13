Poco F2 Pro on Tuesday made its debut with top of the line specifications like Snapdragon 865 SoC and 64-megapixel main camera. The phone is based on Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China earlier this year, and there are hardly any differences between the two phones. The two phones come with 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. We pit the recently launched Poco F2 Pro against the Redmi K30 Pro to see if there are any differences between the two phones.

Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Price

The Poco F2 Pro is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The phone is available for purchase via Gearbest and AliExpress. The phone will also soon be sold via Poco.net, Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, JD Central, and more. The Poco F2 Pro comes in four colour options - Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White.

The Redmi K30 Pro, on the other hand, was launched in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model sets buyers back by CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,000). The top-end 8GB + 256GB version of the Redmi K30 Pro costs CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The phone is available in China in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Grey colour options.

Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Specifications

Coming to specifications, the Redmi K30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro phones are pretty much identical. The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F2 Pro runs on MIUI for POCO, based on Android 10, whereas Redmi K30 Pro runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. MIUI for POCO comes with its own Poco launcher, where MIUI 11 has MIUI launcher. The two phones feature a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400) HDR10 AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

Both the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Storage options go up to 256GB, and there is no microSD card support for further expansion.

Coming to the camera, the Poco F2 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro phones have a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, backed by OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). Other three cameras on the Poco F2 Pro include a 5-megapixel telemacro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper that offers a 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the other hand, Redmi K30 Pro packs a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper that offers a 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is unclear whether the 5-megapixel macro camera in Redmi K30 Pro is the same as the 5-megapixel telemacro shooter in the Poco F2 Pro. Selfies on both phones are handled by a 20-megapixel pop-up front camera.

The duo also packs 4,700mAh battery inside that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-mode 5G (NSA SA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the phones are equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

